6.3-magnitude quake in Taiwan linked to Hualien quake: Central Seismological Agency





TAIPEI, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — The Central Meteorological Administration has retracted its earlier statement that the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan's east coast early Friday morning was an independent event, saying it was actually a major aftershock of the Hualien quake in April.

Initial monitoring by the Central Water Administration indicated that the epicenter of the quake that struck Friday was located 34.2 kilometers southeast of Hualien County, at a depth of 9.7 kilometers.

However, the agency revised its report on Friday afternoon, changing the location to west at 23.78 degrees north and 121.71 degrees east, and the depth to 19.36 kilometers, after further analysis.

The epicenter of the new quake is located 4.22 kilometers away from the site of the 7.2-magnitude quake that struck Hualien County on April 3, while the epicenter of the original quake reported Friday morning was 15.63 kilometers away from the Hualien quake.

Taiwan's Water Authority has classified the latest quake as an aftershock of the Hualien earthquake, the largest recorded in Taiwan since the 1999 Jiji earthquake.

Wu Chenfu, director of the earthquake center of the Central Water Authority, said that due to the lack of aftershocks in the area southeast of the Hualien earthquake epicenter, less seismic pressure was released, which increases the possibility of higher-magnitude earthquakes in that area.

Wu noted that it is rare to observe an aftershock of this magnitude four months after the main earthquake, and reminded the public that earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 or greater may occur within the next three days.

Early this morning, the Central Water Authority recorded four more earthquakes in eastern Taiwan, three of them in or off the coast of Hualien County and one in Nan'ao Township, Yilan County.

The three quakes in Hualien County measured between 4.1 and 4.7 on the Richter scale, while the quake in Yilan registered 3.8 on the Richter scale.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, the Central Water Authority had recorded 1,655 aftershocks caused by the Hualien earthquake.

(Written by Yu Hsiao-Han and Chao Yin-Hsiang)

