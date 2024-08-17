On this day, August 17: Earthquake in Türkiye kills thousands





1 of 5 | On August 17, 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated area of ​​northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000 others. UPI File Photo | License Photo

August 17 (UPI) — On this day in history:

In 1807, Robert Fulton began the first American steamboat trip between Albany, New York, and New York City.

In 1915, a hurricane hit Galveston, Texas, killing 275 people.

In 1946, George Orwell published Animal Farm.

In 1969, the Woodstock music festival ended after three days on a 600-acre farm in Bethel, New York.

In 1978, Ben Abruzzo, Maxie Anderson, and Larry Newman completed the first balloon crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, landing their helium-filled Double Eagle II near Paris.

In 1987, Rudolf Hess, Hitler's former deputy, was found strangled in Spandau Prison in Berlin, aged 93.

In 1996, the Reform Party nominated Texas businessman Ross Perot for president. He lost the 1996 general election with 18.9 percent of the popular vote and zero electoral votes. President Bill Clinton, a Democrat, won with 43 percent of the popular vote and 370 electoral votes. Republican George H. W. Bush lost his bid for reelection with 37.4 percent of the popular vote and 168 electoral votes.

File photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI

In 1998, US President Bill Clinton said in a speech to the American people that he had had an “inappropriate” relationship with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In 1999, an earthquake in a densely populated area of ​​northwestern Turkey killed at least 17,000 people and injured about 40,000.

In 2017, a man drove a van into a group of pedestrians in Barcelona, ​​Spain, killing 14 people and injuring 130 others. The driver also killed a fifth person in a carjacking as he fled the scene. In a related attack hours later, a group of terrorists ran over more civilians, killing a 16th person. In all, eight attackers were also killed.

In 2019, an explosion at a wedding hall in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed at least 63 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the incident.

File photo by Javad Jalali/European Press Agency

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/2024/08/17/On-This-Day-Turkish-earthquake-kills-thousands/6811723848044/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos