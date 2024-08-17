'Doomsday Fish' Found Dead in California Days Before Los Angeles Earthquake





While kayaking and snorkeling in La Jolla, California, a group of people spotted an extremely rare deep sea fish that had died.

The oarfish, also known as the “doomsday fish,” can grow up to 12 feet long.

Only 20 oarfish have been reported in California since 1901, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego.

Doomsday fish have long, slender bodies that can grow up to 36 feet long, about the size of a school bus.

The oarfish is often referred to as the “doomsday fish,” as some believe it “foretells natural disasters, such as earthquakes or tsunamis,” according to the Ocean Conservancy.

Kayaking and snorkeling enthusiasts have discovered a rare oarfish in La Jolla, Calif. (Michael Wang/Scripps Institution of Oceanography via The Associated Press)

The fish has been spotted around Japan during major earthquakes, but scientists say they have not yet been able to find a link between its appearance and events such as subsequent quakes and tsunamis, Fox Weather reported.

Two days after the fish was discovered, a 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles on Aug. 12, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A team of researchers and science enthusiasts work together to recover a dead oarfish from the waters of La Jolla Bay in San Diego, Calif. (Michael Wang/Scripps Institution of Oceanography via The Associated Press)

Oarfish feed on plankton, crustaceans and squid by filtering them from the water column using sophisticated gill rakers located in the mouth, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville, Florida.

“With assistance from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries Service and members of the California Sea Grant team, the group was able to coordinate with rescuers to transport the fish to the NOAA facility,” said experts at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

“Scientists from NOAA’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center and Scripps Oceanographic Center will perform an autopsy to see if they can determine the cause of death.”

Scientists in California will perform an autopsy on the oarfish to see if they can determine its cause of death. (Michael Wang/Scripps Institution of Oceanography via The Associated Press)

After dissection, the fish will be transferred to the Scripps Marine Vertebrate Collection at the University of California, San Diego.

The collection holds approximately two million alcohol-preserved specimens in more than 120,000 pieces, representing more than 5,600 fish species.

