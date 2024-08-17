Two Helena families recall 1959 nighttime earthquake





Sixty-five years ago, on the morning of August 17, 1959, a discussion took place between Lloyd and Amy Sandiland of Helena.

The Sandilands were camping in the Madison River Valley, several miles from Hebgen Lake, with their three children. The couple was debating whether to stay another night at their camp on the Madison River, or move to Weed Lake, about 12 miles away.

Mrs. Sandy Land, who was in favor of the move, won the debate, and the family decided to pack up that Monday afternoon and move their campsite.

“We were at Hebgen Camp for a few nights, and we were supposed to meet my grandparents at Weed Lake, but my dad didn’t want to leave because the fishing was so good,” longtime Helena resident Roger Sandiland, who was 10 at the time, recalled in a 2009 interview. “But luckily, my mom was able to talk him into going.”

Meanwhile, another D.C. couple, Joe and Joel Hurley—who were driving to Yellowstone with their two young sons in the back seat of a 1959 Chevrolet station wagon—had pulled into the same campground. But by then the campground was full, and there were no spaces, so the Hurleys decided to try Weed Lake.

As it turns out, Amy Sandyland's stubbornness, and the fact that the site was packed to capacity, may have saved both families' lives.

Later that night, at 11:37 p.m., one of the most powerful earthquakes in North American history triggered a landslide that buried more than two dozen people along the Madison River… in the same spot that the Sandilands and Hurley had left.

The violent tremors caused by the Lake Hebgen earthquake lasted for 35 seconds, and the disaster became known as “The Night the Mountain Fell,” the title of Edmund Christopherson's book that recounts the event.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake caused 80 million tons of rock, mud and trees to fall onto the campground. Twenty-eight campers were killed and 60 injured in landslides in Madison Canyon, Cliff Lake and Rock Creek.

The road is flooded after the newly expanded lake formed as a result of the earthquake. August 1959.

Photo courtesy of Montana Historical Society

Instruments at Carroll College measured the earthquake at over 5.0 here in Helena. I remember (I was seven years old) watching the streetlights in front of our house on Poplar Street sway back and forth like grains of wheat in the wind.

Interestingly, campers who were hopping around Weed Lake were relieved to learn that only an “earthquake” had caused the commotion.

“When we got to Weed Lake that evening, everyone was worried there was a bear in the area,” Sandy Land said. “We set up our tents, and the bear showed up again. So my dad chased it away, and then the five of us — my mom, dad, my brother Mike, my sister Sabrina and I — moved into our camp trailer. My grandparents, Sandy and Bessie, slept in their car.”

Pat Hurley, who was 8 at the time, remembers his family sleeping in the back of their station wagon that night.

“The back window was open, and all of a sudden we heard a noise from outside,” Hurley, now 73, recalled. “The next thing you know, a bear stuck its head out the window. My dad grabbed a coffee cup and threw it at him. The cup bounced off his head, and he turned and took off running.”

Kim Hurley's younger brother, who was just five years old, recalled in a recent phone interview from his home in Oregon how “families were screaming” as the bear charged through the campground and “destroyed a few people's tents” along the way.

When their trailer started shaking around midnight, Sandy Land said, they thought the bear was trying to get back inside. “Everyone in the campground thought it was the bear that made the noise,” he recalled with a laugh. “My grandparents thought it was on top of their car, so my grandfather started honking his horn. My mom was banging on pots and pans to try to scare it away.”

“After the shaking stopped, my dad came out and realized it was an earthquake, but it took him a few minutes to convince my mom to stop making all the noise. But it was funny, because finding out it wasn’t a bear calmed everyone down.”

Pat Hurley remembers his family riding in the back of a station wagon during the earthquake, while Kim recalls that “the bear's adventures were more entertaining” than the earthquake.

Sandy Land said the quake was so violent that vehicles were jumping up and down, even their tires were sticking out of the ground.

A car is crushed by debris as it falls off a mountain. August 1959.

Photo courtesy of Montana Historical Society

“We were on a slope and we dug into one side of the trailer to level things out, otherwise we would have rolled right into the lake,” he said.

The force of the mountain's fall in Madison Canyon generated winds estimated to be more than 100 mph, flipping cars down the mountain.

Sandy Land described the noise of the avalanches and hurricane-like winds as deafening.

“It was a full moon that night, and with all that dust in the air it created a really strange scenario,” he said.

Early the next morning, residents of the nearby town of Ennis were told to evacuate in case the Madison River flooded. Three of those who left in the middle of the night were Jack and Doris Kinney's three young children. Jenny, Kathy and Kim Kinney were visiting their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Matzek, in Ennis. They returned to Helena safely several hours later, at about 10 a.m.

After the storm settled, a 21-foot-deep fault line appeared near the top of the nearby mountains. The landslide blocked the flow of the Madison River, creating what became known as Earthquake Lake.

The total damage from the earthquake was $11 million, which is equivalent to about $76 million in today's currency. Many roads in the area were blocked by rocks and mud, stranding more than 100 campers in the area. Residents of Weed Lake were trapped there for three days before bulldozers were able to clear the road.

Highway 287 literally split in half in some parts, dropping completely at the eastern end of the newly formed lake. Hebgen Dam was damaged, but held.

This aerial photo of the Hebgen Dam and Waterway shows the damage caused by the earthquake. At the time, Montana Power officials believed the dam would hold unless another major earthquake occurred. August 24, 1959

Courtesy of the Montana State Historical Society

Sixty-five years later, Kim Hurley, now 70, still has vivid images of the highway disappearing under the water at the edge of the lake on the way to Yellowstone Park. Brother Pat said they didn’t realize the full extent of the quake’s damage and casualties until they got to the park and their parents read the news reports.

“At that moment we knew how lucky we were,” Pat said.

Roger Sandiland remembers sitting around the Weed Lake campground with everyone before they could leave in 2009, listening to stories of the earthquake.

“During all those aftershocks, you could hear the ground rumble before it hit,” he said. “My grandfather would sit in his lawn chair and say, ‘Here comes another one,’ but by the time he finished the sentence, his voice would be shaking, like, ‘Shai-i-kuh-kuh-er-er…’”

