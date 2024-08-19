



JAKARTA – News of a strong earthquake has spread due to the dire warning issued by the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) some time ago.

BMKG CEO Dariono said the massive payment potential has been a recurring theme since Tempo’s August 15 report.

Daryono explained that the alarming warning aims to remind that the Sunda Strait-Mentawai-Siberut area has been dormant for hundreds of years, leading to a potential seismic event.

While the German Earthquake Authority will broadcast accurate news about seismic activity, it is advisable to understand megathrust earthquakes to make progress in the days to come. This article will explore the definition of megathrust earthquakes and their significant danger as reported by several earthquake news outlets.

What is a megathrust earthquake?

A megathrust earthquake is the world's most powerful earthquake that occurs in subduction zones as a result of a decisive collision between two intersecting tectonic plates. The continuous pushing of the two plates involved creates a massive rupture, indicating that there is a great deal of stress in the area where the two oceanic plates are joined together. A megathrust earthquake is caused by the accumulated stress.

The frequency of megathrust earthquakes varies greatly from one subduction zone to another. For example, there have been as many as 13 megathrust events in the Cascadia subduction zone in the past 6,000 years, and not all of them occur regularly. The interval ranges from 200 to 800 years.

As reported by Tempo, the last major earthquake in the Sunda Strait occurred in 1757 with a seismic gap of 267 years. Meanwhile, the most recent major earthquake in Mentawai-Sibirut occurred in 1797 with a seismic gap of 227 years.

Detailed measurements of seismic events are challenging because the sources of megathrust earthquakes are typically located deep in the sea. However, knowledge of megathrust earthquakes has advanced in many aspects, Eos.org reported.

How dangerous is a megathrust earthquake?

Superthrust earthquakes are often feared to generate tsunamis in many oceanic plate regions including the Sunda Strait, Mentawai-Siberut, and Japan. In fact, the risk of superthrust earthquakes is said to be that they can cause a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami at the same time.

Four of the most famous tsunamis occurred in Sumatra in 2004, Japan in 2011, Chile in 2010, and Alaska in 2013, and were caused by massive subduction zone earthquakes.

The massive, continuous aftershocks caused by large earthquakes generate massive movement under the sea surface, causing a huge amount of water to emerge directly from the sea floor. This phenomenon is widely described as a tsunami. According to a research paper from the Earthscope Consortium, a tsunami consists of multiple waves that arrive many hours after the initial wave has been detected on the shore.

Daryono added that the risk of devastating earthquakes also diminishes from megathrust earthquakes. Daryono added that currently there is no scientific technology that can accurately predict earthquakes in terms of time, location and magnitude. Therefore, it is important to seek knowledge on mitigating megathrust earthquakes.

