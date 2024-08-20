Baramulla Earthquakes: Two back-to-back quakes hit Kashmir | Latest India News





August 20, 2024 at 07:54 AM IST

Two earthquakes hit Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Centre for Seismology said. No casualties have been reported so far.

Two consecutive earthquakes measuring 4.9 and 4.8 magnitude struck Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir early Tuesday morning, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Baramulla district, near the district headquarters. (Gil)

The National Earthquake Center said that the first earthquake, measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale, occurred at a depth of about 6:45 a.m., while the second earthquake, measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale, occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation for any further developments.

India's vulnerability to earthquakes

India is highly vulnerable to earthquakes due to its geographical location, as the country lies on the Indian tectonic plate, which constantly collides with the Eurasian plate.

The northern and northeastern parts of the country are highly prone to earthquakes due to the mountainous terrain. India is divided into four seismic zones, with most of the northern and northeastern parts falling within Zone 4 and Zone 5, which are highly seismically active areas.

Jammu and Kashmir is located in Zone 5, the most seismically active area on India's earthquake vulnerability map. The dense population in the highly undulating terrain increases the potential for earthquake damage in the region.

