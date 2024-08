Italy’s Budget Crisis Leaves Quake-Hit Towns in Uncertainty – POLITICO

Inadequate support stimulates a fragile recovery.

In the years since its launch, it has gradually become clear that the Superbonus was significantly underestimated, after lax enforcement led to thousands of homeowners starting businesses without formally applying. The total expected cost has risen to €219 billion, more than six times the €35 billion Conte had forecast. Meloni’s government hastily imposed a 2023 deadline on new applications, while cutting back on another option that allowed homeowners to transfer their credit to banks and companies.

This has proven to be a surprise boon for earthquake-hit towns such as Amatrice, where residents have been given an extension allowing them to use the full benefits of the scheme until December 2025. And with the bonus scheme losing momentum elsewhere, construction companies suddenly have an incentive to get back to the harder work of rehabilitating earthquake-damaged areas.

And so it has become. Today, Amatrice is filled with construction workers in dusty overalls, operating Komatsu excavators and moving huge piles of earth. Given the lack of habitable space in the town, many live in the two remaining hotels (which were destroyed in the earthquake and have since been rebuilt), while others occupy prefabricated homes built for residents.

Today, Amatrice is filled with construction workers in dusty overalls, operating Komatsu excavators and moving huge piles of dirt. | Ben Munster/POLITICO

Now, up to 20% of reconstruction is dependent on the Superbonus program, according to Guido Castelli, the Italian senator tasked with overseeing quake-hit cities. While there is no specific data for Amatrice, new requests across quake-hit areas after March 2024 have risen from lows to around €121.5 million.

But this growing dependence could also be fatal. Indeed, the fiscal impact of the deficit bonus is one reason why Italy’s budget deficit is set to rise to 7.4% of GDP in 2023, putting it on a collision course with Brussels. Now that Italy, along with several other European countries including France, is locked into the economy, the deficit bonus has become an obvious target.

Only in March did Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti threaten to revoke all concessions granted to Amatrice, along with three other quake-ravaged towns in similar situations. Pressure from Castelli forced Giorgetti to back down, but the 2025 deadline threatens to put the super-bonus scheme out of reach for many projects that, given the scale of the devastation, are much harder to arrange than simple renovations elsewhere.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/amatrice-earthquake-italy-budget-limbo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos