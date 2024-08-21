'Doomsday fish' found off California coast raises earthquake fears







An extremely rare oarfish, commonly referred to as the “doomsday fish,” was discovered off the coast of Southern California last week, according to the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Many superstitions have been attached to the aquatic creature around the world – perhaps because of its strange appearance. The large fish has exceptionally large eyes and red spines on its head.

Fish have been spotted washing up on shore before major earthquakes, according to CBS News. Twenty oarfish were found on shore before the 2011 earthquake in Japan.

Bad news coming or just a myth?

However, the institute later updated, “There have been many questions and comments about the relationship between oarfish and earthquakes. While oarfish have a legendary reputation as predictors of natural disasters and earthquakes, experts have dismissed this as folklore. A 2019 study found no association between oarfish or ribbonfish strandings and earthquakes in Japan. Oarfish were discovered off the coast of California.” (Source: Michael Wang)

“But why do fish wash up on shore? We don’t know why, but it’s generally thought to be caused by injury, disease and disorientation,” says Ben Frable, a fish expert at Scripps. He notes that La Jolla’s beaches are located next to two underwater canyons where deep water flows close to shore, and that this may contribute to the occasional appearance of disoriented or injured deep-sea fish here, such as the spearfish and football fish from a few years ago.

Oarfish found off the coast of California. (Monica DeYoung)

According to the institute, the 12-foot-long fish, which can grow to 30 feet, is a rare sight. Only 20 have washed up on California beaches since 1901.

These fish tend to live deep in the sea, and the one discovered last week died. The institute told CBS News that fish tend to surface only when they are disoriented, sick or dying, so the fish’s death wasn’t entirely unexpected. The institute, in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Southwest Fisheries Science Center, will conduct an analysis on the fish’s body to learn more about what caused its death.

If you were rowing your boat across the sea and spotted an oarfish, what should you do?

So, if you see a doomsday fish, definitely don't scream! Beachgoers are advised to alert lifeguards and report the sighting to Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

