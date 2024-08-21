Tourists warned of possible strong earthquake in popular holiday spot Bali





Share the article

Tourists planning to visit Bali are warned that a strong earthquake could hit the island at any time.

Officials from the Center for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics say that while the public should remain calm and go about normal activities, the possibility of a devastating earthquake poses a very real threat.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency confirmed that the country may be exposed to a very strong earthquake that would originate in the Nanaki seismic gap off the eastern coast of Japan, in the regions of Kyushu, Kinki and Shikoku.

“If a major earthquake occurs in the Nankai Islands and causes a tsunami, we need to be vigilant, as a major tsunami in Japan could reach Indonesian territory,” the head of the earthquake and tsunami center at Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency told reporters.

A map of the potential impact of such an earthquake shows that the Indonesian provinces that would be most affected would be Bali and Aceh, the northernmost region of Indonesia.

The 2004 tsunami devastated large parts of northern Aceh, and also affected many tourist resorts in southern Thailand.

Historical data indicate that the earthquake source area directly affecting Bali is capable of experiencing catastrophic earthquakes, especially those with a magnitude greater than 8.0, every century or two. Japanese scientists have stated that the Nankai Basin is capable of generating an earthquake of magnitude 9.1 if the fault edges slip simultaneously.

The Nankai Trough is a deep sea trench 800 kilometers long that extends across Shizuoka, which lies west of Tokyo, and the island of Kyushu.

@landuse.id Megathrust could trigger major earthquakes in Java and Sumatra. 🌍 The head of the Earthquake and Tsunami Center BMKG, Daryono, previously issued a statement saying that an earthquake with two major thrusts in Indonesia was just a matter of time. ⏳ The Mentawai-Sibirut megathrust zone along the western border of Sumatra Island could trigger earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 8.9. Meanwhile, the Sunda Strait megathrust zone is expected to trigger a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 8.7. 🌋 So Min @tribunnews to use his voice #megathrust #gempa #gempabumi #bencana #bencanaalam #jawa #sumatera ♬ Original sound – Landuse.id

These predictions and concerns made headlines after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Miyazaki on August 8, 2024.

Although the Japanese government has not reported major damage, meaning there has been no damage to vital infrastructure, including nuclear power plants, homes were destroyed by the quake, and local communities will face months of clean-up work.

A major earthquake in the Sunda Strait and Mentawai-Soprot is “only a matter of time,” Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency told reporters.

However, the head of the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency in Bali, Cahyu Nugroho, said that this does not necessarily mean that an earthquake will strike in the near future.

“We hope this will not be misinterpreted as if it will happen in the near future,” Nugroho told reporters.

He added, “So far, there is no science or technology that can accurately and correctly predict earthquakes.”

He stressed that the risk of a strong earthquake hitting Bali has existed for centuries, and that the latest updates do not include anything that would change the way Balinese residents and tourists conduct their daily activities.

“The possibility of an earthquake in the megathrust area of ​​the Sunda Strait and Mentawai-Siberut is not new; it existed even before the Aceh earthquake and tsunami in 2004,” he told reporters.

Nugroho assured tourists that it was still safe to visit Bali's beaches and major tourist resorts. “If people feel a strong earthquake that lasts for a long time, they should leave their homes immediately and stay away from the beach,” he concluded.

Throughout Bali, there are tsunami evacuation routes and tsunami shelters along the southern coast. All major hotels and resorts will have earthquake and tsunami protocols in place, and for those concerned about the potential risks, hotel staff will always be happy to review the protocols with guests so they feel better informed about what to do in the event of an earthquake.

In 2023, the CEO of the Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), Made Rentin, stressed that he called on the authorities to increase investment in disaster management resources in Bali, especially for earthquake and tsunami management.

“We still need to improve the early warning system we already have. Bali’s area is 0.26% of Indonesia’s total area. Ideally, 41 tsunami warning points should be installed,” Renten explained. As of June 2023, nine tsunami sirens have been placed along the southern coast of Bali.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebalisun.com/tourists-warned-of-potential-for-megathrust-earthquake-in-balis-vacation-hotspots/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos