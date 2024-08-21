Residents of western Washington state have been told to prepare for more aftershocks after a series of earthquakes.





Residents of the Wheatbelt region of Western Australia should expect more earthquakes in the coming weeks and months, after multiple tremors in recent days, the Australian Geoscience Agency said.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Wayalcatchim and surrounding towns on Monday, and was felt as far as 200 kilometres away, reports said.

30 minutes later, the first shock was followed by a 4.1 magnitude earthquake.

More than 100 people have submitted official reports to the organization, which monitors and analyzes earthquakes across the country.

Senior seismologist Hadi Ghasemi said Geoscience Australia was looking to set up a temporary network in the area to monitor future aftershocks.

Field officers will be sent to the area to monitor and investigate.

Shannon Dacre, a resident of Toddy, said she was glad there was no property damage in Juliemar during Sunday's earthquake.

The house started to sway and shake, then all the windows broke. [were] “Shaking,” she said.

“Then it happened again, another 15 or 20 minutes later.”

Ms. Dacre says her partner also felt a smaller earthquake a few days ago.

Australian Geoscience Australia's chief seismologist Hadi Ghasemi said 100 reports from the public had been received about the latest cluster. (Source: Australian Geoscience Australia)

What is an earthquake swarm?

These events occurred in a “swarm pattern” characterized by a cluster of medium-sized shocks without a distinct main shock, Dr. Qasemi said.

A swarm can take several hours or even months.

He said residents of the Wheatbelt area, located to the southwest of the seismic zone and one of the most seismically active areas in Australia, should be prepared for similar seismic activity in the near future.

“Given the level of increase in seismic activity, we expect this pattern to continue in the coming days or weeks,” he said.

Earthquakes cause a lot of chatter.

Waialkachim County Sheriff Owen Garner said Sunday's shockwaves were felt “widely.”

“Social media was going crazy. [that] “In the morning when I woke up, it certainly woke me up and it woke up a lot of other people,” he said.

Like Ms. Dacre, Mr. Garner said there has been a noticeable increase in earthquake activity recently near Wayalcatchim.

“They were completely consistent, but [Sunday] “Tonight was definitely the biggest,” he added.

The 6.5 magnitude Meikering earthquake in 1968 caused over $2 million in damage. (Source: State Library of Western Australia)

Dr. Qasemi said Australian earthquakes are usually caused by a slow build-up of pressure as the tectonic plate gradually moves.

Five years on, residents of a town in far north-west Australia remember the earthquake

Today marks five years since a 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck a city in far north-west Australia, equalling the strongest earthquake ever recorded in Australia.

He said the recent events were likely caused by this pressure, but it was still unknown what caused the repeated shocks.

“The swarm itself is not well understood,” Dr. Qasemi said.

There is a historical pattern of earthquakes in the Wheatbelt area, including a 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Meikering in 1968.

Although the current incidents were smaller in scale, Dr. Qasemi warned residents of the Wheatbelt area to remain alert but not alarmed.

He advised following some steps to protect yourself in case another event occurs.

“Get down on your hands and knees and try to bend over to protect your organs, then protect your head and neck with your hands,” Dr. Qasemi said.

“Just stay under shelter until the earthquake is over.”

