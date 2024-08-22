Earthquakes continue at Kilauea volcano, but at a lower rate





(BIVN) – Earthquakes continued in the Upper East Rift Zone (UERZ) of Kilauea Volcano on Wednesday, but at a lower rate than late Monday night/Tuesday morning, when a seismic wave began in the area.

Kilauea has not erupted and the USGS volcanic alert level remains at advisory.

“Changes in the nature and location of unrest may occur rapidly, and eruptive potential may exist, but there are no signs of an imminent eruption at this time,” the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Tuesday. “There are no significant changes in activity in the Lower East Rift Zone and Southwest Rift Zone.”

Hundreds of earthquakes were recorded Tuesday beneath Kilauea’s UERZ, which stretches from the southeastern Pūhimāu crater to Mauna’olo. Scientists said most of the quakes were less than magnitude 2, though some were larger than magnitude 3.

“The events occurred at depths of 1 to 3 kilometers (0.6 to 1.8 miles) below the surface. Most of the quakes were too small to be felt, but several were reported felt in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities,” the USGS Earthquake Center said.

The USGS noted that “earthquake activity was accompanied by high rates and variable ground deformation patterns recorded by the ESC tilt meter in the Kilauea UERZ.”

The U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted photos of a routine field visit to Kilauea's summit on its website Wednesday. “Despite ongoing seismic activity on Kilauea's upper East Rift Zone, activity below the summit crater was quiet,” scientists said during Tuesday's visit.

“Last night’s unrest in the Middle East Rift Zone may represent another pulse of magma being supplied to the Middle East Rift Zone, following the event near Pauahi Crater from July 22-25, 2024,” the USGS wrote Tuesday. “Currently, the Middle East Rift Zone has shown no signs of increasing unrest; however, magma has recently re-established a path to the Kilauea Rift Zone. Unrest could extend to the Middle East Rift Zone as magma supply continues.”

