Bren Institute geologist warns of potential massive earthquake in Mentawai-Siberut sector





TEMPO.CO, Bandung – Danny Helman Natawidjaja, a researcher in geology and disasters at the National Research and Innovation Agency, highlighted the great potential for a major earthquake to occur in the Mentawai-Sibirut sector and the Sunda Strait. While the exact timing of such an event remains unpredictable, the risks require increased public awareness and preparedness.

“Minimizing losses must be done through intensified efforts,” Danny stressed on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. These efforts must include training residents on evacuation procedures, reviewing and upgrading infrastructure, and strengthening emergency response capabilities.

Danny expressed concern that public preparedness could wane over time, leading people to forget that a major earthquake disaster could strike their area. In particular, the Mentawai-Siberut sector has a proven history of major seismic activity.

“The probability of a massive ejection event is very high indeed,” he added.

Danny noted that an 8.5 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Mentawai-Siberut sector in 1797, and its recurrence period has likely passed without releasing equivalent energy. He explained that the earthquakes that struck in 2007 and 2010 occurred on the edges of the sector, leaving a large amount of untapped energy.

According to Danny, seismic events can occur rapidly, as demonstrated by the 2005 Nias earthquake, which followed the 2004 Aceh earthquake and tsunami. However, these events can also occur over extended periods, as happened in the area around Mentawai.

“The 1797 Mentawai-Sibirot earthquake was followed by the 1830 earthquake to the south,” he said. The two events occurred in the same superthrust zone but in different sectors.

Although a major earthquake is possible, scientists and seismologists cannot accurately predict when it will occur. “It is difficult to use the seismic pattern as a basis for predictions,” Danny added.

Comparison between Indonesia and Japan

Danny drew a comparison between Indonesia and Japan, noting that Japan had issued early warnings of potential megathrust-induced earthquakes, such as the one that followed the 7.1-magnitude quake on August 8. He acknowledged that the circumstances in Japan and Indonesia were different, with Japan having conducted extensive research into megathrust events, allowing for predictions based on statistics and scientific data.

He also said that the Japanese people have become more prepared, as they have a long history of disaster mitigation and taking preparedness measures seriously. “The early warning of earthquakes in Japan has led to a positive response from the public,” he said.

Back in Indonesia, he said the potential for a major earthquake is also high in the Maluku and Nusa Tenggara regions, although seismic data in these areas is limited. The Sunda Strait also poses a high risk, as no major earthquakes have been recorded for centuries, indicating a seismic gap.

Anwar Siwadi (Contributor)

Editor's Choice: BMKG Clarifies Major Earthquake Warning in Indonesia

Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1906925/brin-geologist-warns-of-potential-for-megathrust-earthquake-in-mentawai-siberut-segment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos