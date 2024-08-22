Pledge of Justice for Turkish Cypriots Killed in Türkiye Earthquake





Those responsible for the deaths of 35 Cypriots when the Isaias Hotel in the Turkish city of Adiyaman collapsed during last year's earthquakes “will get the punishment they deserve,” Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint event with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the Black Sea city of Bartin, Erdogan referred to the term “heroic angels,” the nickname given to the 24 children who made up the volleyball team at the Famagusta Turkish Knowledge (TMK) high school and were killed in the hotel.

“We lost our heroic angels who were in Turkey at the time of the earthquake in Adiyaman and we suffered great pain… There is currently a trial process underway, and we are following this process closely. Of course, those responsible will receive the punishment they deserve,” he said.

“No one, especially the families of the heroic angels, should have any doubts about this matter.”

The trial of the 11 people accused of causing the deaths of 35 Cypriots and 37 others who died when the hotel collapsed is scheduled to resume on October 22.

All 11 people are currently facing charges of “causing death by conscious negligence” at the Adiyaman 3rd High Criminal Court, and if found guilty, each could face a maximum sentence of 22 and a half years in prison.

But the families of the dead have demanded that the 11 be charged with the premeditated murder of all 72 victims. Hundreds more recently demonstrated in North Nicosia in April to demand that the charges be raised, while a similar protest was held in Famagusta in November.

Action has been slow so far, with only four university reports on the hotel collapse being prepared.

The first two reports were written by Karadeniz Technical University in Trabzon and Istanbul Technical University, and they explained how sand and gravel from a local river were used in the construction of the hotel, how the hotel's supporting columns were cut, among many other defects.

The third report, written by Gazi University in Ankara, was controversial because it was much less severe than the other two, and led to the release of two suspects who were initially detained after the first stage of the trial in January.

As a result of the controversy caused by the Gazi University report, the court ordered Dokuz Eylul University in Izmir to write a fourth report on the issue.

In May, the Adiyaman provincial governor's office gave permission for criminal investigations into the conduct of four retired former government employees when the owners of the Isaias Hotel applied for various building and change-of-use permits over the years.

It was found that the permits issued to the Asias Hotel did not comply with the relevant laws, and that the information written on the permits did not match the work carried out at the hotel.

