An earthquake was reported overnight near Statesboro.

Updated: 10:13 AM EST August 22, 2024

Video above: Headlines Thursday An earthquake was reported in southeast Georgia overnight. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 2.4 quake struck near Hagan, which is 18 miles north of Statesboro. The quake was reported just before 1:30 a.m. The quake was about 0.7 miles deep. There is no word on whether anyone felt the quake. Trending Stories Investigation underway in South Carolina after body found in woods Family desperate for answers after Hilton Head Island man goes missing Beaufort County authorities investigate after body found on roadside

An earthquake was reported in southeastern Georgia overnight.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.4-magnitude quake struck near Hagan, 18 miles from Statesboro.

The earthquake was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The earthquake had a depth of about 0.7 km.

There were no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake.

