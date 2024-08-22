Kazakhstan prepares for earthquake | Press release





Media Contact: Keith Paul, Regional Communications [email protected] | 702-400-7680

RENO, Nev. (August 22, 2024) – The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada will host a delegation of scientists and engineers from Kazakhstan to discuss strategies for enhancing earthquake preparedness. The meeting will be held today, Thursday, August 22, at 9 a.m. at the Red Cross Reno office, located at 4750 Longley Ln., Suite 101. Media representatives are encouraged to attend.

“The American Red Cross is committed to helping communities prepare for and respond to natural disasters, such as earthquakes,” said Tiandra Rushing, executive director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “We are excited to share our knowledge and learn from the distinguished professionals visiting from Kazakhstan. This exchange of ideas is essential to strengthening our collective ability to save lives and reduce the impact of disasters.”

Earlier this year, a major earthquake that struck Kazakhstan’s largest city exposed gaps in the country’s disaster preparedness, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. The incident highlighted the need to improve emergency management and public awareness.

Sharing Preparedness Education Strategy The visit emphasizes the importance of preparedness and the proactive measures that can be taken to ensure the safety and well-being of communities. By sharing best practices, the Red Cross of Northern Nevada aims to provide the Kazakh delegation with the knowledge needed to make significant progress in earthquake preparedness.

Trained Red Cross volunteers and staff will provide various programs used to prepare locals for earthquakes and other disasters. One such program, “Preparing with Pedro,” teaches children from kindergarten to second grade how to prepare and respond during emergencies.

“Teaching children to be prepared from an early age instills in them a sense of responsibility and awareness that can greatly impact their safety and the safety of those around them,” Rushing added. “By equipping them with the knowledge and skills, we are empowering the next generation to face emergencies with confidence and resilience, and ensuring they contribute positively to their communities in times of crisis.”

In addition to child-focused education, Red Cross officials will share broader preparedness strategies that emphasize community resilience. These strategies include equipping people with the knowledge and training to act immediately after an earthquake, rather than waiting for a warning. For more information on what to do before, during and after an earthquake, visit redcross.org/earthquake.

About the Northern Nevada International Center The Kazakh delegation’s visit is facilitated by the Northern Nevada International Center at the University of Nevada, Reno. This discussion is part of an exchange under the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP), the U.S. Department of State’s flagship professional exchange initiative. Launched in 1940, the IVLP builds mutual understanding between the United States and other nations through carefully curated, short visits by current and emerging foreign leaders. For more information, please visit unr.edu/nnic.

About the American Red CrossThe American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and comforts victims of disasters; supplies approximately 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches life-saving skills; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military personnel, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that relies on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to fulfill its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

