Three earthquakes hit New Jersey and New York within 16 minutes





The epicenters of each of the three earthquakes were located at the orange dot within the concentric circles. Image: USGS

Three weak earthquakes struck parts of New Jersey and upstate New York early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Although the tremors occurred within 16 minutes, they were too weak to cause any damage or injuries.

The first of the three quakes struck at 4:40 a.m. near Califon, New Jersey. Three other weak quakes have hit the same area over the past seven days; all four were aftershocks of the large 4.8-magnitude quake that struck on Friday, April 5. In addition to the 4.8-magnitude quake, there have been moderate aftershocks as well. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 3.7-magnitude quake struck near Bedminster just before 6 p.m. on April 5, along with 10 other quakes measuring 2.0 or greater. Today’s quake, as well as others that have hit the same general area over the past seven days, was weak. Today’s quake was only measured as a magnitude 1.0 event.

The next two earthquakes struck near the Canada-US border in upstate New York. The first struck at 4:55 a.m. and the second struck a minute later at 4:56 a.m., about 50 miles north and west of the first. The first earthquake was a magnitude 1.2 event and was followed by a stronger magnitude 1.8 event. The first earthquake was deep at 8.2 km (5.2 miles) but the second was shallow at 1.5 km (9.3 miles). Given their proximity and timing, it is clear that these two earthquakes are related. However, it is unlikely that these earthquakes were directly related to the New Jersey earthquake that occurred minutes earlier.

New York and surrounding states are no strangers to earthquakes; this map shows the epicenter of every earthquake from 1975 to 2017. Image: NESEC

According to the USGS, earthquakes of magnitude 2.0 or less are rarely felt by people, but once they exceed 2.0, an increasing number of people can feel them. While damage is possible with events of magnitude 3.0 or greater, significant damage and casualties typically do not occur until the seismic event rises to a magnitude 5.5 or greater event.

According to the Northeastern States Emergency Coalition (NESEC), New York is a state with a very long history of seismic activity that has affected all parts of the state. Since the first earthquake recorded on December 19, 1737, New York has experienced more than 550 earthquakes centered within the state's borders through 2016. It has also experienced strong ground shaking due to earthquakes centered in neighboring U.S. states and Canadian provinces. Most earthquakes in New York have occurred in the greater New York City area, in the Adirondack Mountains, and in the western part of the state.

While many of the earthquakes that have struck New York have been as weak as Tuesday’s, some have been devastating. Of the 551 earthquakes recorded between 1737 and 2016, five have been considered “destructive”: 1737, 1929, 1944, 1983 and 2002.

