5.0 magnitude earthquake hits large parts of New South Wales





A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck New South Wales.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the upper Hunter Valley, northwest of Sydney.

The earthquake struck just before midday and was felt in the Upper and Lower Hunter, the Central Coast, Lake Macquarie, Dubbo and Port Stephens.

The Australian Geoscience Agency said the epicentre of the quake was in Wollemi National Park.

Residents reported on social media that their homes were shaking, furniture was moving, and windows were rattling.

Beryl from Muswellbrook was among them and said she was too scared to move.

“There was an explosion and the whole house fell down with the front facade because of the air conditioner,” she said.

“I wasn't ready to move because I didn't know what else was going to fall.

“My legs are still like jelly, and I have a neighbor here who looks just like me.

“It was a bit scary, actually, but I knew right away it was an earthquake.”

Tom Allslevin was at work at the Royal Hotel in Muswellbrook when the earthquake struck.

“I was in the bar making some coffee for the kitchen staff and then we thought maybe there was a truck crashing into the building,” he said.

“Everyone was shocked by this, but they came out and made sure everyone was safe… There's not much damage at the moment.

“We've now had two or three phone calls asking if the place is still open.”

Brooklyn Nicholson, who lives in a residential tower in Forster on the Mid North Coast, said the complex shook.

“I said to myself, 'Am I feeling like an earthquake now?'” she said.

Jenny Forner was at the Gunnedah Conservatory of Music in Gunnedah Town Hall and also had a severe scare.

“I thought the whole building was going to collapse around me,” she said.

“It's an old building, so you could see the cracks in the wall shaking.

“I ran to see if anyone else felt it and no one else felt it, and I thought I might have gone crazy.”

The Australian Geoscience Agency said thousands of people reported feeling the tremor.

Police and the New South Wales Department of Health say there are no reports of injuries.

download

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2024-08-23/magnitude5-earthquake-felt-across-nsw/104261870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos