3 Earthquakes in One Day Shake Parts of New York and New Jersey





Three earthquakes struck parts of northern New York and New Jersey within 15 minutes of each other.

The earthquakes occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, August 20, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. However, few people were likely to have felt them.

Earthquakes in New York

New York State has experienced more than 550 earthquakes. The first earthquake struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. It was one of two devastating earthquakes to hit the city.

The most powerful earthquake ever to hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the New York-Canada border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario.

Western New York experienced its most powerful earthquake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has experienced a few earthquakes over the years. One struck Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than 2.0 on the Richter scale. Port Leiden, on the other hand, was hit by a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in 1980.

Credit – Think Stock/Canva

New Jersey Quakes

New Jersey has been a hotbed of earthquakes over the past few months. The quakes began near the end of April in Gladstone, where one registered a magnitude 2.9 on Saturday, April 27. Another, a magnitude 2.6 quake, struck on May 1.

California experienced three earthquakes in one day on June 17. The strongest was a 1.9 magnitude quake. Two more earthquakes struck the day before.

162729733

Tomislav ZivkovicLatest Earthquakes

Add another earthquake to the list of earthquakes that have struck near Califon, New Jersey. The small 1.0 magnitude quake struck at about 4:40 a.m.

Fifteen minutes later, two shells struck upstate New York near the Canada-US border.

The first strike measured 1.2 on the Richter scale, followed by a slightly stronger tremor measuring 1.8 on the Richter scale.

44 of the most powerful earthquakes to hit New York State

New York is no stranger to earthquakes, with the state having been hit by 44 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater.

Gallery Image Credits: Image Credits – Polly McAdams

