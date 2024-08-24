4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Upper Hunter, NSW





More aftershocks are likely.

The Upper Hunter region was hit by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake at 12:01pm on Friday 23 August near the town of Denman, near Muswellbrook, New South Wales.

The earthquake was widely felt in the Newcastle and Sydney areas, with more than 3,000 reports of it being felt, including as far away as Wollongong.

Since the epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of about 5 kilometers, it was very shallow, which explains the large number of reports that were felt.





Felt net for M4.7 Denman earthquake, NSW

Iran's chief seismologist Dr. Hadi Ghasemi said the region has witnessed more than 150 seismic events in the past 20 years, with the last major event measuring 4.4 degrees in 2019.

Although earthquakes of this size are less common in Australia, no area is completely immune to earthquakes.

“Moderate to large earthquakes can occur anywhere across the continent, and without warning,” Dr. Ghasemi said. “On average, Australia experiences an earthquake of this size once every year or two.”

He also noted that aftershocks had been recorded and it would be reasonable to expect more aftershocks after this earthquake.

Aftershocks are smaller than the mainshock, and they usually become less frequent over time. “However, it is important to note that it is not possible to accurately predict when these earthquakes will occur or how large they will be, or when their sequence will diminish to the point where they are no longer detectable.”

The Australian Plate is the fastest moving continental landmass on Earth and is colliding with the Pacific Plate to the north and east, and the Eurasian Plate to the northwest.

“This creates compressive stress in the interior of the Australian continent. Earthquakes are caused by the sudden release of this stress when rocks deep in the Earth break and move along a fault line.”

Earthquakes can and do happen anywhere, at any time. Geoscience Australia works with governments, industry and communities to help reduce the impact of disasters on our country, and help build more resilient communities now and in the future.

To protect yourself during an earthquake, the best advice is to duck, cover, and hold on. First, get down on your hands and knees, duck to protect your vital organs, and protect your head and neck with your hands. If you can, find something sturdy to shelter under, such as a desk or table, and hold on by grabbing onto the table leg or other part of your sturdy shelter.

If you felt an earthquake, please complete a feeling report at https://earthquakes.ga.gov.au.

Earthquake facts:

On average, Australia experiences major earthquakes once every year or two.

The 2021 Rawson earthquake measured 5.9, the 2018 Muir Lake earthquake measured 5.2 and 5.3, and the 1989 Newcastle earthquake measured 5.4.

Every ten years or so, Australia experiences a devastating earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or greater.

The 1968 Meikering earthquake was a magnitude 6.5 and the 1988 Tennant Creek earthquake was the largest ever recorded in Australia, at a magnitude of 6.6.

