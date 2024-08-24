“Doomsday Fish” Appears in California… Two Days Later, an Earthquake Hits Los Angeles





A rare giant fish called the “Doomsday Fish” recently washed up on a beach in California, and two days later an earthquake struck the area. You might wonder what the fish's appearance has to do with an earthquake. Apparently, these fish bring earthquakes and other disasters with them.

Japanese folklore describes it as a harbinger of disaster. It also formed the basis for ancient tales of sea monsters, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

The creature in question is an oarfish and has only been seen 20 times in the area since 1901, according to a statement from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

This particular sea creature was a 12-foot (3.7 m) long, short-crested oarfish. It lives thousands of feet deep in the ocean and is rarely seen. It looks like a silver ribbon and feeds on krill and crustaceans.

An oarfish was spotted near San Diego on August 10, and on August 12 a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles.

“There's a belief that these fish are doomsday fish or bad omens, and they seem to indicate things like tsunamis or earthquakes,” Zachary Hepple, a doctoral student at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, told Live Science.

Hebley was part of the team that recovered the oarfish.

Is fish the real cause of earthquakes?

He added that the fish sighting had nothing to do with the earthquake. He cited a 2019 study published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America that dismissed the belief as a myth.

“There didn't seem to be any real connection,” Hebley said.

However, he admits that this belief shows the relationship between oarfish and humans in the past.

“But it's a really interesting piece of information because it shows how oarfish and human history have interacted over time.”

It was found on a shallow coral reef by a group of marine scientists. “The highly reflective surface of the oarfish was still remarkably clear underwater,” Emily Miller, a research associate with the California Sea Grant program, told LiveScience.

The Scripps statement said the fish was taken to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration facility. Samples from the fish will be used to learn more about the animal. The cause of death is not yet known, but the fish was in good condition, the statement added.

