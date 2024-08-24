All property owners in Switzerland may be affected by earthquake bills





Sometimes Switzerland seems like the land of insurance. Many costs that are covered by taxes in many places come instead in the form of mandatory insurance in Switzerland. However, some risks remain uninsured. Earthquakes are one such risk. This week, a plan to force all property owners to contribute to the cost of earthquake repairs received widespread support in Bern.

Over the years, the Swiss federal government has tried, but failed, to introduce some kind of nationwide earthquake insurance. Switzerland has fault lines running through it and is vulnerable to earthquakes. Many other risks to property are also well covered. Some cantons make weather and fire insurance mandatory. While earthquake insurance is available and relatively affordable, it is not mandatory and few building owners have it. That leaves the country without a plan to finance the damage that an earthquake might cause.

One point of resistance to a national solution is the disparities in earthquake risk levels between the cantons. Cantons at lower risk do not necessarily want to be forced to subsidize those at higher risk. Moreover, insuring buildings has traditionally been the responsibility of the cantons, not the federal government in Bern.

The proposed solution being discussed in Bern would force homeowners to pay premiums, calculated as a percentage of the insured value of their property. These payments would go into a fund to repair damage in the aftermath of an earthquake. Unlike insurance, these payments would come in one large lump sum when needed, rather than in smaller upfront payments. The proposed percentage is 0.7% of the insured value. This would raise an estimated 22 billion Swiss francs.

The idea was widely welcomed in Bern this week. Most members of the government agree that the costs of repairing private assets should not be covered by public funds. Ultimately, the costs of such a system would likely be borne entirely by the population. Homeowners would probably stretch their mortgage payments to cover the payments, which would increase their housing costs in the long run. The costs would likely be passed on to tenants in the form of higher rents, after any compensation payments in the event of an earthquake.

Meanwhile, several cantons oppose the idea of ​​the federal government intervening in what they see as a cantonal issue. The federal government has said it has no plans to change the constitution to make earthquake protection a province of Bern.

Currently, 17 of Switzerland's 26 cantons contribute voluntarily to the earthquake fund. However, the total maximum amount of funds, at around CHF 2 billion, is small.

Experts estimate that an earthquake of the magnitude of the 1356 Basel earthquake (6.6 magnitude) would kill 3,000 people and cause 45 billion Swiss francs in building damage.

