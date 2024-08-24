Another 4.5 magnitude earthquake has struck the Hunter region of New South Wales, a day after a similar event.





Another earthquake struck the Hunter region of New South Wales on Saturday, a day after a similar quake.

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:40pm local time in the same area as Friday's quake, near Muswellbrook.

The earthquake was initially recorded as a magnitude 4.7, but was later downgraded by the Australian Geoscience Agency.

This came after a series of aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 2.7 throughout the day.

NSW Ambulance said there were no reports of injuries.

The state emergency agency said reports so far indicated only minor damage.

Power company Ausgrid said power in the area was briefly affected but has now been fully restored.

In a statement issued just before 7pm, Muswellbrook District Council said some local areas were without water, including Woodland Ridge and possible areas of Eastbrook Links.

They said work was underway to restore supplies, but advised those affected to contact the council.

Muswellbrook resident Wayne Toms told the ABC there was no damage to his home but it was shocking.

“We were just home and felt the shaking again for a few seconds, similar to yesterday, but not as strong,” Mr Toms said.

“There was no damage to our house, but as I was walking around the house, I found some drawers open and some things moved back a little bit. I mean the house definitely shook.”

Another resident, Alyssa Mahoney, shared the sentiment, writing on social media that she definitely felt it, but “it wasn't as bad as it was yesterday.”

“Nothing fell or broke today and it seemed shorter but we still had energy,” Ms Mahoney said.

In another Facebook post, Dominique Martin said she was driving the car when it hit her.

“I thought the fire might have caused a lot of dust and a lot of roar and shaking of the trees,” Ms. Martin said.

While Scott Taylor, who was on the fourth floor of Maitland Hospital at the time, said it took about 10 seconds.

Hunterians from places such as Wollombi, Lower Belford, Cardiff, Cessnock and Warners Bay also reported feeling the quake.

