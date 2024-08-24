Muswellbrook earthquake near proposed nuclear power plant site





State emergency services were called to assist some people whose homes and businesses were damaged in Muswellbrook, but there were no reports of serious injuries.

Local residents said on Friday that some buildings in the Muswellbrook CBD had windows smashed, chimneys collapsed and goods falling off shelves.

Tremors were felt in a large circle around the epicentre in Denman, just south of Muswellbrook, from south of Sydney to Coffs Harbour on the mid-north coast.

Leading seismologist Hadi Ghasemi said about 2,400 people contacted Geoscience Australia to report feeling the quake, which struck at 12.01pm.

“That's a very large number. The earthquake itself was a decent size and at a depth of 10 kilometres it was very shallow, so it's not surprising that it was felt so widely,” he said.

The fault lines are located near the epicenter of the earthquake, and may have been created by pressure building up as the Australian continental plate slowly moves northeast at a rate of about seven centimeters per year, Ghasemi said.

The epicenter of the quake was a few kilometers west of Lake Liddell, where the federal government plans to build a nuclear power plant if elected.

According to the World Nuclear Association and studies by the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation for the Lucas Heights reactor in southern Sydney, nuclear plants can be designed to withstand earthquakes of magnitude 4.8 or greater. However, strengthening nuclear plants against large earthquakes would increase the overall cost of building them.

The epicenter was also close to four large coal mines that use explosives that can cause small seismic effects. The mines are known to cause larger earthquakes, but Ghasemi said that was unlikely to be the case on Friday.

The decommissioned Liddell coal-fired power station, which is due to be the site of a nuclear reactor under coalition plans. Photo: Janie Barrett

“It is known that mines can cause earthquakes, but given the seismic activity in the area, there are natural fault lines and a history of earthquakes,” he said.

“I think it is unlikely given the size and depth of this earthquake that it is mining related.”

The earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometers underground, which is a relatively shallow area for an earthquake of this size.

It was the largest earthquake to hit the area in more than two decades. The 1989 Newcastle earthquake, which killed 13 people, had a magnitude of 5.6 and caused extensive damage in central areas of the city.

Workers at BHP's Mount Arthur coal mine, which is directly above the quake's epicentre, continued planned explosions at the mine on Friday afternoon after the quake struck.

Get alerts on important breaking news as it happens. Sign up for breaking news alerts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/second-earthquake-leaves-residents-without-power-water-near-site-of-proposed-nuclear-plant-20240824-p5k51l.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos