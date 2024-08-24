The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources wants to review the metro's earthquake master plan.





August 24, 2024

MANILA, Philippines – The government needs to revisit its earthquake master plan in case a “super earthquake” hits Metro Manila.

In a brief interview before the weekend, Environment Minister Maria Antonia Yulo Loizaga said that while the Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council are the ones who can determine the country's preparedness in the event of a 7.2-magnitude quake in the capital, there is a need to review the master plan.

“There was a plan that was issued in 2016 under the leadership of Vice Admiral (Alexander) Pama who was then OCD chief. We need to update (the plan) as there have been many changes in the city as well,” Loizaga said.

“We need to understand how many buildings have already been retrofitted based on this particular study and what our capacity is to deal with everything from the industrial chemical fires that were part of the scenario to the health, water and food security needs as well as our evacuation plans. We need to revisit those plans,” she added.

The director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, Teresito Bacolcol, said the West Valley Fault is ripe for a major earthquake, as the last time the fault moved was in 1658.

He added that the fault has a seismic recurrence period ranging from 400 to 600 years.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Metro Manila, which could be triggered by a fault line, is expected to kill 34,000 people and injure at least 114,000 others, an official at the Institute of Astrophysics warned.

Residents of Metro Manila and nearby provinces are expected to feel a 7.2-magnitude quake. The extent of the damage will depend on the distance to the epicenter, according to Bacolcol.

