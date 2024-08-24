Two days after the appearance of the “Doomsday fish” in California, an earthquake strikes Los Angeles





The fish was a healthy male measuring 12.25 feet long. The cause of death remains unclear.

An oarfish, dubbed the “Doomsday Fish,” was found off the coast of California on August 10 by paddlers. The nickname comes from the belief that oarfish have the ability to predict natural disasters. The fish was found two days before a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles. It has been taken to a US scientific and regulatory agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), where scientists are investigating its cause of death.

On August 16, a team of scientists from California State University, Fullerton and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Southwest Fisheries Science Center were able to examine and perform an autopsy on the rare short-crested paddlefish (Regalecus russellii) to learn more about this unique organism, according to a statement from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Scripps Institution of Oceanography artist Dwight Hwang has printed an image of an oarfish for archival preservation.

“Rare encounters like this provide an amazing opportunity to learn more about this species and how it lives,” said Ben Frable, an ichthyologist and director of the Marine Vertebrate Collection at Scripps, who was part of the dissection team. “We are fortunate to have a large community of researchers and a world-class group that moved quickly to examine and preserve this fish.”

The fish was an adult male, measuring 12.25 feet (3.735 m) long, 1.14 feet (0.348 m) deep, and weighing 74.3 pounds (33.7 kg). This unusual deep-sea fish has a long, silvery, ribbon-like body with no scales and dark spots. A long, red dorsal fin extends 2.17 feet (0.662 m) from the top of its head. The fish was in good condition, and its cause of death is unknown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/science/two-days-after-doomsday-fish-appears-in-california-earthquake-hits-los-angeles-6409382 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos