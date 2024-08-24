The New Year's earthquake that struck Noto City in Japan had two epicenters.





On New Year's Day 2024, a devastating earthquake struck Japan's Noto Peninsula. The quake measured 7.5 on the Richter scale, killing more than 280 people and damaging more than 83,000 homes. Something new and surprising has been discovered about this event.

Geologists found that the earthquake started at almost the same time at two different points on the fault line. This caused the earthquake fault to encircle and break through the barrier, a resistance area on the fault. This rare “double-initiation” mechanism exerted intense pressure on both sides of the barrier, followed by the release of a powerful burst of energy. The Noto Peninsula shook violently because of this.

Several strong seismic waves were recorded before the larger earthquake. These waves are known to cause catastrophic earthquakes, so scientists analyzed geospatial data and recordings of seismic waves inside the Earth during these waves.

An international team of researchers from the United States, France, China and Japan tried to understand the relationship between the swarm of small earthquakes and the larger earthquake, and they were able to identify a previously unknown barrier in the swarm area.

Study on the 2024 Noto Earthquake

Led by Lingxin Meng, an associate professor of Earth, planetary and space sciences at UCLA, Liuwei Xu, a graduate student at the university, and Chen Ji, a professor of geophysics at UC Santa Barbara, the team found that the quake started almost simultaneously at two separate locations on the fault.

“The earthquake started in two places and then circled around them,” Meng said.

“The first wave started out as fast-spreading waves and excited a different center. Then the two parts spread outward together and met in the middle, where the barrier was, and broke it.”

Scientists were surprised to see the double initiation process happening in real life, as it has mostly been seen in computer simulations. Having two epicenters means the risk of stronger shaking and greater damage is greater.

“We were able to detect it because Japan has very good seismic monitoring stations and we also used GPS data and satellite radar. We collected all the data we could find! And just by combining all of this data we got a really high resolution of this fault and were able to get to these fine details,” Meng said.

The team also believes that many earthquakes lack such data, so it is possible that such earthquakes are more common.

The study was published in the journal Science.

Anamika Singh

Anamika Singh started her career as a sports journalist and then moved on to writing about entertainment, news and lifestyle. She is involved in script editing and video production.

