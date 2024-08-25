



Aftershocks are expected to rock the upper Hunter region of New South Wales for months after two major earthquakes were felt as far away as Sydney.

The Australian Geoscience Agency recorded a 4.7 magnitude earthquake at midday on Friday and another 4.5 magnitude quake at 4.30pm on Saturday, both near the town of Muswellbrook.

Seismologist Michael Turnbull expects the region to be hit by “reasonable-sized” earthquakes of at least magnitude 3.0 within “the next couple of months.”

“It is very likely that we will see major earthquake magnitude earthquakes in the future,” Turnbull said.

Another major earthquake could hit the country soon, said Hadi Ghasemi, a leading earthquake expert at Geoscience Australia.

The lane next to Luscombe Chambers, known as Luscombe Lane, was where most of the debris fell after Friday's quake. (First National Real Estate)

“I think we are likely to see an event of similar magnitude, which would be the third major shock, if you will,” Ghasemi said.

“In general, larger aftershocks occur early in the sequence, and their frequency begins to decline over time.”

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of only five kilometers, was widely felt.

Hunter earthquake epicenter located near proposed nuclear power plant site

The epicentre of the quake was near Muswellbrook in the Upper Hunter region, close to a site designated for a nuclear power plant.

“They were very superficial events,” Mr. Qasemi said.

The Australian Geoscience Agency has received more than 3,500 reports from people who felt Friday's quake, including some in Canberra. The quake was also felt in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong.

A chimney has collapsed at a century-old building in Muswellbrook, sending bricks falling three storeys into the walkway below.

Real estate agent Tony McTaggart, whose business is in the building, said the corridor was sometimes crowded.

“It's amazing that no one was in the alley at the time, because one rock could have been enough to seriously injure someone or worse,” Mactaggart said.

His wife, Prudence, was working in the double-brick building when it started shaking.

“It seemed like the movement went on for a very long time,” Ms. Mactaggart said.

Hunter region in NSW hit by second earthquake

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck at 4:40pm local time in the same area as Friday's quake, near Muswellbrook.

We started hearing bricks falling down the chimney too.

“You could see dust and debris everywhere in the hallway. The dust was still blowing around a little.”

Aftershocks pose a greater risk to older structures, particularly stone buildings that have not been reinforced, Mr Turnbull said.

“A lot of the buildings around the Hunter Valley are quite old. They were settled very early on,” he said.

“If you get a decent vibration, it will cause the building to fall off the walls.”

The ground shook near BHP's Mount Arthur coal mine, one of the sites proposed by the coalition for a nuclear power plant, on both days.

BHP said some miners were treated for minor injuries following Friday's quake, but no one was hurt on Saturday.

