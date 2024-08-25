Archaeologists discover 3,500 cuneiform tablets depicting ancient purchase after earthquake in Türkiye





Archaeologists have made a remarkable discovery in Turkey, finding a 3,500-year-old cuneiform tablet detailing an important purchase. The ancient artifact was found during restoration work following a series of devastating earthquakes that struck the region. The tablet, which dates back to the 15th century BC, was discovered at the site of Tell Atchana, also known as the ancient city of Alala, located in Hatay Province in southern Turkey. The cuneiform tablet measures 4.2 x 3.5 cm and is 1.6 cm thick, weighing around 28 grams. Written in Akkadian cuneiform script, the text details the purchase of a large quantity of wooden furniture, including tables, chairs and benches. The discovery sheds light on the economic practices and administrative systems of the Late Bronze Age. The tablet was found near the ancient city gate, suggesting that it may have been part of an archive of administrative records.

Representative image

The excavation team, led by Dr. Murat Acar of Mustafa Kemal University, is working hard to translate and study the tablet. Dr. Jacob Lauinger, associate professor of Assyriology at Johns Hopkins University, and his doctoral student Zeynep Turker are also participating in the research. Their initial findings suggest that the tablet provides a comprehensive inventory of furniture items, along with details about the buyers and sellers involved in the transactions. This level of detail provides valuable insights into commercial activities and trade networks at the time. The discovery of the tablet is particularly significant because it was found during restoration efforts following earthquakes that struck the region in early 2024. The earthquakes caused significant damage to the archaeological site, but subsequent restoration work led to the discovery of this important artifact. The discovery of the tablet highlights the resilience of the local community and the importance of preserving cultural heritage even in the face of natural disasters. The ancient city of Alala, where the tablet was found, was a thriving urban center during the second millennium BCE. It was primarily inhabited by the Amorites, a Bronze Age people from the Levant. The city was strategically located on important trade routes, making it an important commercial and administrative The newly discovered tablet adds to the wealth of knowledge about the economic and social structure of AlUla. The cuneiform script used on the tablet is one of the oldest known writing systems, originally developed by the Sumerians in Mesopotamia. The Akkadian language, in which the tablet is written, was widely spoken in the ancient Near East and is considered the oldest known Semitic language. These distinctive cuneiform scripts were created by highly educated scribes using reeds on clay tablets. Not only does this discovery provide a glimpse into the economic practices of the Late Bronze Age, it also underscores the importance of archaeological research in understanding ancient civilisations. The detailed records found on the tablet suggest a highly organised economic system, with meticulous record keeping and administrative oversight. Ongoing research aims to further explore the economic and administrative complexities of ancient AlUla, providing new insights into the region’s rich cultural heritage.

Matthew Perry's case takes a mysterious turn.. Shocking details about his bedroom before his death

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/etimes/trending/archaeologists-discover-3500-cuneiform-tablet-depicting-ancient-purchase-after-earthquake-in-turkey/articleshow/112776817.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos