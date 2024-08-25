Second earthquake in NSW Upper Hunter cracks windows, disrupts rugby league suspension





A day after a major earthquake rocked a small community in regional New South Wales, Steve Reynolds thought things were back to normal.

The Mayor of Muswellbrook was calling the local rugby league final on Saturday when he felt the suspension truck shaking.

“We thought someone was joking and shaking the truck,” he said.

“But no, we had another experience.”

A day after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck outside the small New South Wales town of Hunter, a 4.5-magnitude quake struck the same spot Saturday afternoon.

The earthquake caused local sports broadcasts to be interrupted, with a recording of the television commentary showing the earthquake shaking in the middle of the broadcast.

“You don't see this kind of thing in our area, we've never had it before,” Rep. Reynolds said.

Steve Reynolds says the council is still assessing the damage caused by the earthquakes. (ABC Newcastle: Jesmin Cheung)

There were no reports of injuries from the seismic activity, which was felt as far away as Sydney.

Residents living around the epicenter described their surreal experience when they felt the tremors.

Gus Pittman, who lives in Webong, three kilometres from the epicentre, said the quake was much bigger than the small tremors he had felt before.

“Our house shook violently, the concrete shook and we ended up with two windows cracked,” he said.

“It's the biggest earthquake I've ever felt here.

“At that time the dogs were hiding under the house, which was ridiculous because the house could have collapsed.

Gus Bateman's home was damaged by earthquakes that struck just 3km away. (ABC Newcastle: Jesmin Cheung)

The New South Wales Emergency Service said it had so far received reports of only minor damage.

Muswellbrook District Council issued a statement saying some residents were without water.

Council worker Anthony Worth said he was on the scene inspecting damage to a broken water main when the first quake struck.

“This was the first time I'd felt this in the Upper Hunter,” he said.

“We've felt slight tremors before, but I've never felt anything like this.”

The council is assessing the damage.

The quake shook parts of buildings. (ABC Newcastle: Jesmin Cheung)

Muswellbrook Council is still assessing the extent of the damage.

“There has been some damage in terms of cracks in buildings and broken windows,” Councillor Reynolds said.

“Right now, I'm worried about the infrastructure on the ground.

“We have some old, aging pipes and we need the community to be aware of that if they see anything so we can get to it and fix it before the costs go up.”

The earthquakes struck near the Mount Arthur coal mine operated by BHP.

Councillor Reynolds said the energy company had approached the council to offer its support.

NSW Natural Resources Minister Courtney Hossos said the government had launched a comprehensive response in the wake of the earthquakes, and local mining infrastructure was being monitored.

Seismologists have warned that seismic activity could continue for months, and Councillor Reynolds says the community needs to be prepared.

“We have to be alert to what's coming and be prepared.”

