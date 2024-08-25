San Jose Earthquakes stun third-place Real Salt Lake with 2-0 away win





SANDY, Utah — Christian Espinosa and Amal Pellegrino scored in the first half to lead the last-place San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake in NBA action on Saturday night.

The Earthquakes (5-19-2), who entered the game as the league's worst team with just 14 points through three-quarters of the season, took a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute with Espinoza's fourth goal of the season.

Jackson Yueill recorded his second assist of the game after intercepting a Salt Lake pass at midfield and passing it to Espinoza, who knocked the ball through the hands of Salt Lake goalkeeper Zach McMath, contributing to his 100th MLS goal (32 goals, 68 assists) for the Earthquakes.

“It means a lot. Since I came here in 2019, I never expected to achieve all these numbers,” the 29-year-old Argentine said of his historic goal in the post-match press conference.

San Jose took a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute and went into the second half when Amahl Pellegrino capitalized on a shot that came back off the post from Espinosa's free kick inside the box. Pellegrino scored six goals in his first season in the league, starting 18 times and making 24 appearances.

Daniel de Souza Brito finished the game with four saves against San Jose, keeping his second clean sheet in his fifth start and ninth appearance of the season.

“We won the ball in really good areas, we had a lot of pace going forward. I was happy with the consistent performance for 94 minutes on the road,” Quakes interim coach Ian Russell told the media after the game. “I feel like it was a really complete win. I told the players the last six or seven games have been really good. We haven’t won them all, of course, but since the Houston game (July 17) at home, we’ve started to show a lot of fight.”

Racing Saints' Cristian Arango limped off the pitch with a right hamstring injury in the 41st minute after being fouled by San Jose midfielder Carlos Gruezo while his team was trailing 2-0. He was replaced by Anderson Julio. Arango and D.C. United's Christian Benteke are tied for the league lead in the Golden Boot race with 17 goals this season.

Zach McMath had three saves for Real Salt Lake (12-6-8).

Real Salt Lake, third in the Western Conference, met San Jose for the first time this season.

The Quakes picked up only their second win in 13 away games.

The Earthquakes return home to face Minnesota United on Saturday. Real Salt Lake hosts the New England Revolution on Saturday.

