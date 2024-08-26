Powerful earthquake hits Spain and Portugal | UK News





A strange earthquake struck Spain and Portugal during the summer holidays.

An earthquake struck in the Atlantic Ocean about five miles southeast of the Portuguese capital of Lisbon today.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake – moderate on the Richter scale – was recorded in the early hours of the morning, Euronews reported, citing the American Geophysical Institute and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Reports said the earthquake was felt as far away as Porto, the country's second-largest city, in Spain and Morocco.

Earthquake location (Image: Metro.co.uk)

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 36 miles west of the city of Sines at a depth of about 11 miles below the seabed.

While residents in the area felt the tremors, there were no immediate reports of major damage, injuries or tsunami warnings in Spain, Euro Weekly News reported.

“We received a lot of calls, especially from people who wanted to know what was going on and what they should do,” said Jose Miranda, a leader of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority. “At this time, [06:00] We haven't been able to count the number of calls we've received yet.

The agency reported, quoting seismologists, that today's earthquake is the strongest recorded in the region in 15 years.

In 1755, a series of devastating earthquakes damaged the port of Lisbon and killed an estimated 60,000 people in the city alone.

1969 portugal earthquake

On February 28, 1969, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck the Strait of Gibraltar.

It resulted in the death of 13 people in Morocco and Portugal, and the injury of 80 others.

Despite the severity of the earthquake, no significant damage was reported.

The 1969 earthquake was the largest in Portugal since the disaster of 1755.

Portugal is famous for its surfing, including big waves at famous beaches like Nazaré where the largest wave ever surfed measured 93.73 feet.

More Trending Topics Read More Stories

It looked business as usual in the waters at popular spots like Ericeira and Nazare hours after the quake, with surfers seen in the waters at Ericeira on surf cams.

Earthquakes with a magnitude between 5.0 and 5.9 on the Richter scale are considered moderate, with up to 1,500 of these earthquakes recorded annually worldwide.

Severe earthquakes on the other end of the scale—magnitude 9.0 to 9.9—occur less than a few times per century.

