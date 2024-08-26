5.5 magnitude earthquake off Portugal shakes Spain, Morocco





Voice of Cadiz / Europa Press

Cadiz

Monday, August 26, 2024

The earth shook again early Monday morning (August 26) when a 5.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, south of the Portuguese capital Lisbon.

The Spanish National Geographic Institute said the quake struck at 6:11 a.m. local time in Spain, an hour earlier in Portugal, at a depth of 19 kilometers, according to revised calculations posted on its website.

According to IGN, in the case of Andalusia, the most severe effects of the earthquake in Portugal were felt in the province of Huelva, in the area closest to the Portuguese border, specifically in Jabugo, Cortegana, Aroche, Villablanca, Cartaya, San Juan del Puerto, Lepe, Almonte, and Aljarraque, cities where the third-degree earthquake was felt, in the same way as in Carrión de los Céspedes (Seville).

The second category of the hurricane was felt in the province of Cadiz, in cities and towns such as Jerez de la Frontera, Sanlucar de Barrameda, Rota, Puerto Real, the capital of Cadiz, and others. It was also felt in the city of Malaga and on the Costa del Sol, as well as in Jaén and Granada, and in the towns of Alameda del Obispo, Hornachuelos, and Montilla in Cordoba.

The 112 Emergency Services Control Centre in Andalusia dealt with more than 15 calls from different municipalities in the region regarding the earthquake. At 6.15 am, the coordination centre dealt with the first calls related to seismic movement from towns in the provinces of Huelva, Seville and Jaén, and there were no reports of personal or material damage.

In general, the seismic movement was felt in seven Spanish regions. In Galicia, the effects of the earthquake were observed in the provinces of Ourense, Pontevedra and A Coruña. Specifically, it was observed with greater intensity (degree III), although weak, in the cities of Pontevedra such as Arcade (Sotomayor), Villasobroso (Mondariz), Cristinady and Orsella (Pontiarias), Oia (San Miguel), Ribordans (San Bartolomeu), Sayans (San Zorroxo), Paredes and Guarda (Santa María). It was felt in Ourense and in O Ericxo and Padrón in A Coruña.

Extremadura was another area where the earthquake was felt most strongly and with the greatest intensity (degree III), specifically, in La Zarza, Puebla de la Reina, Vilafranca de los Barros, Olivenza, La Albuera, Barcarrota in Badajoz. Cities in Cáceres also felt the earthquake, although it was of degree II, such as Trujillo, Arroyo de la Luz, Alburquerque, or Alcázar de Cáceres, among others.

In Castilla y León, the cities of Ponferrada and Aldeiatjada de Salamanca registered a 3.0 magnitude earthquake. In Zamora and Segovia, it was felt. In Castilla-La Mancha, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was also felt in Ciudad Real and Puertollano. In Asturias, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was felt in Gijón and in Torrelaguna, Madrid.

