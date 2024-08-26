The World Health Organization (WHO) has launched a global strategic preparedness and response plan to combat smallpox outbreaks





The World Health Organization (WHO) today launched a global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan stop outbreaks of human-to-human transmission of smallpox through coordinated global, regional and national efforts. This followed the declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the WHO Director-General on 14 August. The current plan is subject to contributions from member states notified of the plan on Friday, August 23. The plan covers a six-month period from September 2024 to February 2025, anticipating a funding need of US$135 million for the response of WHO, Member States, partners including the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), communities and researchers, among others . A call for funding for what WHO needs to fulfill the plan will be launched soon. A plan that builds on interim recommendations and standing recommendations issued by the Director-General of WHO, is aimed at implementing comprehensive surveillance, prevention, preparedness and response strategies; improving research and equal access to medical countermeasures such as diagnostic tests and vaccines; minimizing transmission from animals to humans; and empowering communities to actively participate in epidemic prevention and control. Strategic vaccination efforts will focus on individuals at highest risk, including close contacts of recent cases and healthcare workers, to break chains of transmission. Globally, the emphasis is on strategic leadership, timely evidence-based guidelines, and access to medical countermeasures for the most at-risk groups in affected countries. WHO works with a wide range of international, regional, national and local partners and networks to improve coordination in key areas of preparedness, preparedness and response. This includes engagement with the ACT-Accelerator Principals group; Standing Committee on Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies; Draft research and development for epidemics; and the Interim Medical Countermeasures Network (i-MCM Net). The WHO R&D Blueprint, together with the African CDC, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation (CEPI) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will host a virtual scientific conference on 29 and 30 August 2024 to align measles research with goals epidemic control. “The measles outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries are controllable and can be stopped,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This requires a comprehensive and coordinated action plan between international agencies and national and local partners, civil society, researchers and producers, and our member states. This SPRP provides that plan, based on the principles of equity, global solidarity, community empowerment, human rights and cross-sectoral coordination.” WHO headquarters and regional offices have established Incident Management Support Teams to lead preparedness, preparedness and response activities and significantly increase the number of staff in affected countries. Within the African Region, where the need is greatest, the WHO Regional Office for Africa (AFRO) in collaboration with the Africa CDC will jointly lead the coordination of measles response efforts. WHO AFRO and African CDC have agreed on a one-plan, one-budget approach under the Mpox Preparedness and Response Strategic Plan in Africa, which is currently under preparation. At national and subnational levels, health authorities will adapt strategies in response to current epidemiological trends.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/26-08-2024-global-strategic-preparedness-and-response-plan-launched-by-who-to-contain-mpox-outbreak The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos