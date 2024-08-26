Georgia: USGS confirms weekend earthquake





USGS confirms earthquake in Georgia over weekend

An earthquake struck Georgia over the weekend, officials said.

Updated: 10:23 AM EST August 26, 2024

A family's desperate plea to find a loved one… who has been missing on Hilton Head Island for more than a week. In a story you'll only see on WJCL… they tell us what changed shortly before he went missing. South Carolina's first execution is now scheduled. The tough choices an inmate must make… and why the state has held off on executions for more than a decade. Plus… Harris and Walz plan to campaign in our district this week… and former President Donald Trump's upcoming stops. Your latest commitment 20-24 Headlines. Thompson Hotel Thanks for starting your day with WJCL News 22. Good morning – I'm Emma Hamilton. Joining us now is meteorologist Katherine Liberta…. Now, here's your storm tracker radar… Today there's a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Tonight Fog patchy after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 74 degrees. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Fog patchy before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near In a story you'll only see on WJCL 22… It's been 10 days since Stanley Kotowski disappeared from a rental property on Hilton Head Island. His family is desperate for answers. Lydia Blackstone spoke exclusively with them over the weekend about how they're holding up… and what they think might be the key to locating Stanley. It's been more than a week since a Massachusetts tourist disappeared here in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island. You can see from the sign behind me that the public is becoming increasingly aware, but the family is concerned as we enter the second week of searching for him. “The only evidence we have for sure is the security camera footage from this unit that shows him walking out the door that day and heading across the street to Bay Villas Lake.” (Jackie Kotowski, Missing Man’s Wife) Stanley Kotowski disappeared last Friday… and his family left with questions. “We just need them to find us something we need. We need a lead. We need a helping hand. We need something.” (Jackie Kotowski, Missing Man’s Wife) “We’re still trying to get those first crumbs and it’s very frustrating.” (Ryan Kotowski, Missing Man’s Son) But no answers… His wife says he’s been struggling with anxiety and depression… everything is new… “His anxiety has continued to rise, and it’s completely new. It’s like it was just last week.” “We’ve been married 32 years, and he’s never been like this. (Lydia) And he’s never been like this? (Jackie) Never, never!!” ((Jackie Kotowski, wife of missing man)) “He's always been a helper to us. He's been so strong for us.” ((Ryan Kotowski, son of missing man)) leaves the house he was staying at with family friends… barefoot… and without a phone. Community support for the search is pouring in. “Apparently the chef at Sea Pines started bringing us food last night. The people are so nice and I've been offered places to stay over a lot of other people.” ((Jackie Kotowski, wife of missing man)) But what they're asking for… is for people who own vacant properties in Hilton Head… to have their homes searched by the sheriff's office. “It's been over a week now, and I've been trying to keep this place going, and hopefully I can keep it that way. I've gotten a lot of support from a lot of love.” ((Jackie Kotowski, wife of missing man)) You can see this photo here from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, as they continue their search… His son Ryan… wants the community as a whole to help organize their execution. A date has now been set for the first execution in South Carolina in over a decade. The state will execute inmate Freddie Owens on Sept. 20, the state’s first execution in more than 13 years. Owens was convicted of killing a Greenville convenience store clerk in 1997. He will have a week to choose his method of execution… lethal injection… electrocution… or the newly added option… firing squad. If Owens doesn’t make a decision… the state will send him to the electric chair. As South Carolina sets its first execution in more than 13 years… we look back at Jeffrey Motes… who was executed in May of 2011. “He closed his eyes once, and you could see his breathing was very shallow. He opened his eyes, closed his eyes again, and then I noticed his breathing stopped.” After years of fighting to obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections… the executions were put on hold until July of this year… when the state Supreme Court cleared the way for executions to resume. Motes was serving a life sentence for the 1995 murders of his great-aunt and her brother-in-law. He was put on death row in 2007 after strangling his cellmate at the Perry Correctional Institution in Greenville County in 2005. Now is the time to commit to your 20-24 coverage. After delays due to Debbie canceling their last trip … the Harris-Walz campaign will visit the City of Hostesses this week. The campaign says it will bring its bus tour to Savannah on Thursday. Meanwhile … former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance will also campaign in a swing state this week … hoping to capitalize on the endorsement. ABC's Allison Cusick has the latest. This morning, the Harris campaign is touting a surge in fundraising. $82 million was donated last week during the Democratic National Convention. And more than half a billion dollars has been donated since President Biden stepped down last month. Both campaigns are hitting the road this week — Harris and running mate Tim Walz will be taking a bus tour through Georgia. As former President Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Harris leads in each of those key states, except Georgia, according to polling averages of 5-38. As for Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, he heads to Michigan, where he is explaining his support for Trump’s proposed tariffs on some imported goods — refusing to do so would be a tax on Americans. J.D. Vance / (R) Vice Presidential Candidate: If you’re not willing to impose tariffs on companies that manufacture in China and use slave labor in China, you’re not standing up to the Chinese. In the same interview, Vance was asked about abortion — and the possibility of a national abortion ban. Welker: If such legislation reached Donald Trump’s desk, would he veto it? Sen. J.D. Vance / (R) Vice Presidential Candidate: Well, I think it would be pretty clear that he wouldn’t support it. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is set to campaign for Harris this week, is pushing back against the allegations. Sen. Elizabeth Warren / (D) Massachusetts: American women are not stupid and we will not trust the future of our daughters and granddaughters to two men who have publicly bragged about cutting off access to abortion for women across this country. This comes on the heels of Trump’s endorsement by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy — yesterday — said there was no specific commitment from Trump about a position in the Trump administration. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / FMR Independent presidential candidate: We just made a public commitment that we would work together on camera. Tag: Now that Kennedy has suspended his campaign, sources say he is no longer receiving Secret Service protection — which was added last month after the assassination attempt on Trump. Alison Kosik, ABC News, New York. Georgia Department of Transportation launches new app to improve road safety and prevent accidents. The “Get Home Safe” app on your phone automatically activates when you’re driving. The app includes a driving score… and feedback on driving behaviors and a contest to be named “Safest Driver.” Winners will receive prizes from the Atlanta Braves. Here's a look at your traffic 22. No problems on the roads this morning. The time is _-_. Coming soon… A tribute to the civil rights icon. Georgians react to the new John Lewis statue unveiled this week. Why officials decided it would be a suitable replacement for a Confederate monument. Plus… Local organizations are working to provide assistance to communities hard hit by Hurricane Debbie. We'll take you to Flood Relief Day this weekend… after the break. Here's a live view from our SKYVIEW 22 camera – VIEW FROM OC WELCH FORD These are the current conditions in Hardeeville Temperatures will be – _-_- degrees today. Temperatures look to be _-_. Wind speeds will be around – _-_ mph

USGS confirms earthquake in Georgia over weekend

An earthquake struck Georgia over the weekend, officials said.

Updated: 10:23 AM EST August 26, 2024

Video above: Monday's headlinesAn earthquake was reported over the weekend in Georgia. According to the USGS, it happened late Friday night near Chickamauga. The 2.1 magnitude quake was reported around 11:53 p.m. and was 10 miles deep.Trending StoriesWhat happened to Noah Bush? A minor's chilling confession reveals how 8-year-old Jessup boy diedMissing Hilton Head hiker: What we know after Stanley Kotowski disappearsFollowing the Democratic National Convention, Kamala Harris to tour Georgia, hold rally in Savannah

Chickamauga, Georgia —

Video above: Monday's headlines

An earthquake was reported over the weekend in Georgia.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the incident occurred late Friday night near Chickamauga.

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was reported at around 11:53 p.m. and had a depth of 16.4 kilometers.

Trending Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wjcl.com/article/chickamauga-georgia-earthquake/61972682 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos