5.3 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Portugal





A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck 7.7 kilometres southeast of the Portuguese capital in the early hours of Monday morning, Euronews reported. It was the worst quake to hit the country since 2009, leaving residents in the area shaken but unharmed.

The quake struck at 5:11 a.m. local time, with its epicentre in the high seas 58 kilometres (36 miles) west of the coastal town of Sines, at a depth of 21 kilometres. Euronews said the areas of Sines, Lisbon and Setúbal experienced the strongest tremors, although accounts on social media suggested the quake was felt as far away as Porto in Spain and as far away as Morocco. The quake was initially measured at 5.4 on the Richter scale by the American Geophysical Institute and the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, but was later downgraded to 5.3 by the Portuguese Institute of Marine and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The head of the National Emergency and Civil Protection Authority, Jose Miranda, told Euronews that officials had received many calls about the quake, but there were no reports of casualties or serious damage.

[See more: Aftershocks continue to rock Taiwan, two weeks after the Hualien quake]

Three more aftershocks have been felt so far, ANEPC authorities reported in a press briefing at 8:00 a.m. local time. First, a magnitude of 1.2, then 1.1, then 0.9. “If the aftershocks prove to be true again, we will issue new warnings,” explained Andre Fernandez, ANEPC commander.

Portugal, especially the southern region and the Azores, has a long history of seismic activity due to its location near the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates. The country experiences several minor earthquakes (less than 3.0 magnitude) each year and earthquakes of magnitudes between 3.0 and 5.0, although less common, still occur regularly. Portugal's worst earthquake, known as the Great Lisbon Earthquake, shook the capital with an estimated magnitude of between 8.5 and 9.0 in 1755. At least 50,000 people were killed, including an estimated 10,000 in Morocco.

But Monday’s quake wasn’t quite as monstrous. Fernandez said the magnitude 5.3 quake wasn’t strong enough to raise tsunami concerns even though it came from the open ocean (warnings are issued at 6.0 or higher).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://macaonews.org/news/lusofonia/portugal-earthquake-sines-lisbon/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos