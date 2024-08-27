Will the Lisbon, Portugal earthquake affect travel?





Portugal, a country not far from the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates, is no stranger to earthquakes. In 1755, at least 50,000 people in the region lost their lives to an 8.5 to 9.0 magnitude earthquake. Fortunately, we haven’t had another quake of that magnitude since then, although the Lisbon, Portugal, earthquake on Monday (Aug. 26) was the strongest to hit the country since a 5.9 magnitude quake in 2009. This week’s quake was measured at 5.3 on the Richter scale by the Portuguese Institute of the Seas and Atmosphere (IPMA); it occurred at 5:11 a.m. local time, waking many residents from their sleep.

What's happening in Portugal? (Photo: Marty Salmi/Unsplash)

The epicenter of the Lisbon, Portugal earthquake was located in the high seas, 58 kilometers west of the city of Sines; the Portuguese disaster management agency recorded the depth of the quake at 21 kilometers. On Monday morning, the Portuguese government issued a statement confirming that “close coordination with all relevant services” was taking place in response to the quake. Officials asked local residents to remain calm and follow the recommendations given by the National Emergency and Protection Authority (ANEPC). “We received a lot of calls, especially from people who wanted to know what was happening and what to do. At this time (6 a.m. local time) we still have not been able to count the number of calls received,” Commander José Miranda said in a statement.

At least 20,000 people reported the tremor using the United States Geological Survey (USGS) tool, “Did you feel it?” Speaking to BNO News about her experience, one resident, Kira McCann, said, “We are in a ground floor apartment and the whole building above us shook and we felt the floor below us sink. Our dogs woke up and were in a panic. We did not expect to experience this in Portugal.”

Is it safe to travel after the Lisbon, Portugal earthquake? (Photo: Ales Kotlyarenko/Unsplash)

The quake, which also struck Lisbon in Portugal, was also felt strongly by residents of Sines and Setubal. As Euronews reported, social media users in other places, such as Porto in Spain and Morocco, were also affected by the quake. “At first I thought I was just shaking in my sleep until my brother rushed to wake me up properly and told me he felt the quake too,” Rimah Oubila, a resident of Casablanca, told the newspaper. “The quake wasn’t very strong but it was enough to move my bed and body.”

The quake was not strong enough to trigger a tsunami on the East Coast of the United States or elsewhere in Europe, and no casualties or major damage have been reported so far. “We only have information at this time about a situation on a street in Sesimbra where possible cracks in buildings are being assessed,” Miranda said in a statement. In addition, the USGS reported that there has been no other seismic activity within 400 kilometers of today’s quake epicenter in the past 30 days.

Due to its location on tectonic plates, Portugal is a common place for earthquakes. Several earthquakes of less than magnitude 3.0 occur each year, but most are not felt by the general public and do not cause any damage. However, there are incidents, such as this week, that do make their presence felt and can cause structural damage. While it is likely safe to travel to the area after an earthquake, it is worth noting that aftershocks can occur “minutes, hours, days or even months after the original earthquake,” so if your destination has been hit by an earthquake recently, be aware of the risks and familiarize yourself with local emergency instructions.

