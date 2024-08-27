Local submarine cable cut again after Ha'apai earthquake yesterday





Tonga's local submarine fibre optic communications cable was cut again yesterday after a series of strong earthquakes, including a 6.8-metre quake centred on Ha'apai, which also shook the capital.

Acting CEO of Tonga Cable, Mr. Susavathi Kulu, confirmed that the power supply to the Matangi Tonga Channel went out this afternoon.

“Yes, after the earthquake yesterday, the last earthquake damaged the cable about 41 kilometres from Nuku'alofa,” he said. “At the moment it looks like it has been completely cut.”

The Vava'u and Ha'apai groups, which were once again cut off from Tongatapu, will return to using satellite capacity for their communications until the cable is repaired.

The local cable has only been operational for a week and a half after a previous break was repaired on June 29 at a cost of about US$500,000 – although the final bill has yet to arrive. The break was also caused by an earthquake and an underwater landslide. The cable ship Lodbrog left Tonga last week after successfully recovering the southern end of the cable, which was found buried on the seabed.

Susavati said he was not surprised the cable was cut again given the region’s instability after the 2022 Hunga-Tonga-Hapai eruption. “We expected this to happen when we talked to geologists around Hunga-Tonga-Hapai and they said these areas are not very stable,” he said. “It would take three or four years for the seafloor to stabilize after a major eruption there.”

Susavati said they would have to call the cable repair ship to Tonga. “Yes, that’s what we’re doing now. We don’t have a plan yet,” he said, adding that they might be able to confirm in the next couple of days when the work to repair the cable will be completed again.

Meanwhile, Pacific Forum leaders will travel to the Vava'u Group on Thursday morning, August 29, for their leaders' meeting at the Puatawkanafi Hotel, Neiafu.

