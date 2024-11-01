A 2.9 magnitude earthquake strikes South Pasadena





A preliminary earthquake measuring 2.9 struck near South Pasadena, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded 1.86 miles southwest of South Pasadena. It is not yet known whether there are reports of injuries or damage.

A similar earthquake rocked nearby Highland Park during the summer of this year. A larger 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook the same area in August, and several other neighborhoods in Los Angeles County felt the quake.

Scientists described the year 2024 as the most seismically active year since 1988 after the earthquakes that occurred near the end of the summer.

By mid-August, the region had been hit by 13 earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater this year. Southern California usually experiences between 10 and 12 tremors of this size on average per year.

“We are seeing a continuous process of earthquakes occurring along this fault,” said geophysicist Dr Lucy Jones.

The recent quake near South Pasadena occurred along the Puente Hills fault system, which runs from the Puente Hills above Whittier to Pasadena and downtown Los Angeles, said Jones, a renowned researcher at the California Institute of Technology. It has the potential to cause significant damage.

“It's considered the set of faults capable of causing the most damage of any earthquake in SoCal because of the location,” Jones said. “Because it takes place under old buildings and densely populated areas.”

Jones added that earthquakes here can be five to 10 times more destructive than quakes that occur along the San Andreas Fault. In fact, the 1987 Whittier Narrows earthquake occurred along the Puente Hills fault system. The 5.9 magnitude earthquake killed eight people and damaged thousands of buildings.

