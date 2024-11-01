The New Zealand Art Museum reopens with seismic reinforcements and a new wing





A heritage-listed art museum on New Zealand's North Island coast will reopen on November 9 after a major refurbishment to increase its earthquake resistance following the 2011 Christchurch earthquake disaster.

The Sargeant Gallery is located in the town of Wanganui, 450 kilometers from the site of the earthquake that killed 185 people, and was closed in 2014 after a heritage assessment found it was “unlikely to survive a moderate to severe earthquake in its current state.”

After a NZ$70 million (about $43 million) renovation and expansion that took nearly five years, the museum has doubled its exhibition space and now covers more than 4,500 square meters in total. It was renamed Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery. Te Were or Rehua means “House of Inspiration”, and is the name chosen by the local iwi tribes.

The metal fins on the exterior of the new pavilion are intended to evoke the turbulent waters of the Whanganui River.

The first part of the redevelopment project was seismic strengthening of the original neoclassical gallery structure, built in 1919. Stainless steel bars were inserted vertically through the building's existing exterior from roof to basement. The bars were secured with nails and concrete at both ends. Hundreds of 'python' bolts were then inserted horizontally, creating an invisible mesh to strengthen the building.

The second part of the project was the construction of the new pavilion, designed by Warren and Mahoney Architects working with local Māori leaders. A specially carved waka or canoe was incorporated into the design of the walkway connecting the old building to the new wing.

Other collaborative design elements pay tribute to the site's history as a Maori homeland before it was settled by Europeans in 1842. Fin-shaped metal protrusions on the new pavilion's black granite exterior are intended to establish a poetic dialogue with the shimmering seawater. The Wanganui River which flows into the nearby sea.

The new pavilion is named after Tā Te Atawhai Archie John Taiaroa (1937-2010), a chief in the Manawatū-Whanganui region who defended the Whanganui River. In 2017, the river became the first river in the world to obtain legal “personality.”

In addition to increased exhibition space, the museum now offers a family room, reading room, library, retail space, café, and event and meeting spaces.

A group of 9,000 people

The new wing also includes a new temperature- and humidity-controlled storage area for the museum's collection of permanent works of national importance, as well as a photography studio and workshops.

Museum director Andrew Clifford says an inaugural program has been organized to celebrate the museum's “rich history and bright future”.

“It represents an important moment in our story and highlights the importance of our region to the broader creative sector” in New Zealand and beyond, Clifford says.

Program No Kuni | From here (9 November – 11 May 2025), it will include a display of the gallery's collection, comprising 9,000 New Zealand and European works in total – the largest of any art museum outside the country's major cities. It includes works by artists such as Colin McCahon, Cliff Whiting, Robin Kahokiwa, Gretchen Albrecht, and Charles Frederick Goldie.

The inaugural season will feature new commissions from more than 20 artists with a strong connection to Wanganui, including Matthew McIntyre Wilson, Tia Ranginui and Alexis Neill, and will include a major career survey of Edith Collier (1885-1964), a modernist painter. Who was born and died in Wanganui.

Collier received artistic training in her hometown before traveling in 1913 to London, where she attended St John's Wood School of Art and the Slade School, and exhibited her work. When she returned to provincial New Zealand in 1922, her progressive style faced criticism. Her father burned some of her studies of the female nude.

Very little of Collier's work was sold during her lifetime, partly because she preferred not to sell, and a large amount of it found a home in the collection of the Sargeant Gallery. A new book was published in September in conjunction with the Survey exhibition, which aims to bring Collier back into her community and establish her as a leading New Zealand artist.

Recognizing Collier's accomplishments “has been recognized as an important part of the redevelopment process,” Clifford says. “She's an important Wanganui artist.” He adds that the gallery has a close relationship with the Edith Collier Foundation.

During the decade that the building closed, the former Sargeant Gallery continued to operate from a pop-up facility in Wanganui. “This has allowed us to maintain the relationship and engagement with our community here and grow our profile in the lead up to opening,” he says. It is expected that the number of visitors will reach 65 thousand visitors in the first year of operation of the exhibition.

Initial funding for the building was provided in 1919 by the will of Henry Sargeant, the wealthy and cultured Wanganui landowner, who died in 1912. The exhibition was the first in New Zealand to collect photographs, with the 1925 acquisition of the Denton Collection the largest collection. From early pictorial photography in Australia.

Funding sources for the redevelopment included Whanganui District Council, the New Zealand Ministry of Culture and Heritage, the New Zealand Lottery Grants Board, and donations from corporate and individual supporters and donors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theartnewspaper.com/2024/11/01/new-zealand-art-museum-reopens-with-anti-earthquake-reinforcement-and-a-new-wing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos