Vietnam reported 63 earthquakes in October, double the number recorded last month





The Kon Plung district of Kon Tum Province reported 60 earthquakes in October. — VNA/VNS image

CON TUM – Vietnam reported 63 earthquakes between magnitude 2.5 and 4.1 in October, nearly double the number that occurred in September, the Institute of Geophysics said Friday.

60 out of 63 earthquakes were reported in the Kon Plong area of ​​Kon Tum District in the Central Highlands.

October 7 was the day with the highest number of earthquakes in the region (ten consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.6 to 3.5).

Three more earthquakes were reported in the Nam Tra My area in central Quang Nam province.

Meanwhile, September recorded only 36 earthquakes, including 32 in Kon Plong, the institute said.

Director of the Institute of Geophysics Nguyen Xuan Anh said the earthquakes in Con Plong were triggered earthquakes caused by the accumulation of water in hydroelectric reservoirs, affecting the active fault system below.

He expected that earthquakes would continue in Kon Tum Province and affect areas with high population density and major projects, especially the epicenter.

According to the Regulations on Earthquake and Tsunami Prevention and Control, upon receiving news of an earthquake, people's committees at all levels should notify local residents and mobilize local forces to help residents evacuate to a safe place while taking measures to ensure security in the area.

All people in the affected area must proactively evacuate from the hazardous area to ensure safety.

According to the Earthquake and Tsunami Warning Center of the Institute of Geophysics, since the beginning of this year, 416 small earthquakes have occurred nationwide in Thom, Hoa Binh, Tuyen Quang, Phu Yen, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Yen provinces. Bai, Vinh Phuc, Thua Thien – Hue, Thanh Hoa, Dien Bien, Ninh Binh, Lai Chau, Cau Bang, Lao Cai and Hanoi.

Of those earthquakes, more than 400 occurred in the Kon Plong area. — Vince

