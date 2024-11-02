Statement by the Director of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee – Stop the attack on Palestinians in Gaza and those who try to help them

We, the leaders of the 15 United Nations and humanitarian organizations, once again call on all parties fighting in Gaza to protect civilians and call on the State of Israel to stop attacking Gaza and the humanitarians trying to help.

The situation unfolding in Northern Gaza is apocalyptic. The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies, while bombing and other attacks continue. In the past few days alone, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands have been forcibly displaced again.

Hospitals have been almost completely cut off from supplies and have come under attack, killing patients, destroying vital equipment and cutting off life-saving services. Healthcare workers and patients were detained. Fighting also reportedly took place inside hospitals.

Dozens of schools that served as shelters were bombed or forcibly evacuated. The tents where exiled families were located were shelled, and people were burned alive.

Rescue teams were deliberately attacked and thwarted in their attempts to rescue people buried under the rubble of their homes.

The needs of women and girls are huge and growing every day. We have lost touch with those we support and those who provide vital life-saving services for sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence.

We also received reports of civilians being targeted as they tried to seek safety, and of men and boys being arrested and taken to unknown locations for detention.

Livestock also die, crops are destroyed, trees are burned to the ground, and the infrastructure of agri-food systems is decimated.

The entire Palestinian population in northern Gaza is in imminent danger of death from disease, starvation and violence.

Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of need due to access restrictions. Basic life-saving goods are not available. Aid workers are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and insecurity from reaching people in need.

In a further blow to the humanitarian response, a polio vaccination campaign has been delayed due to the fighting, putting the lives of children in the region at risk.

And this week, the Israeli parliament passed a bill that would ban UNRWA and revoke its privileges and immunities. If implemented, such measures would be a disaster for the humanitarian response in Gaza, diametrically opposed to the United Nations Charter, with potentially dire effects on the human rights of millions of Palestinians dependent on UNRWA assistance, and in violation of Israel's obligations under international law.

Let's be very clear: there is no alternative to UNRWA.

The blatant disregard for basic humanity and the laws of war must stop.

International humanitarian law, including the rules of distinction, proportionality and precautionary measures, must be respected. Obligations under IHL do not depend on reciprocity. No breach by one party relieves the other of its legal obligations.

Attacks on civilians and what remains of civilian infrastructure in Gaza must stop.

Humanitarian aid must be facilitated and we call on all parties to ensure unimpeded access to affected people. In addition, commercial goods must be allowed to enter Gaza.

The wounded and sick must receive the necessary care. Medical staff and hospitals must be spared. Hospitals must not be turned into battlefields.

Illegally detained Palestinians must be released.

Israel must comply with interim orders and decisions of the International Court of Justice.

Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups must immediately and unconditionally release the hostages and must comply with international humanitarian law.

Member States must use their influence to ensure respect for international law. This includes denying arms transfers where there is a clear risk that such arms will be used in violation of international law.

The entire region is on the brink of a precipice. An immediate cessation of hostilities and a permanent, unconditional truce are long overdue.

Signatories: