Uncategorized
Statement by the Director of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee – Stop the attack on Palestinians in Gaza and those who try to help them
We, the leaders of the 15 United Nations and humanitarian organizations, once again call on all parties fighting in Gaza to protect civilians and call on the State of Israel to stop attacking Gaza and the humanitarians trying to help.
The situation unfolding in Northern Gaza is apocalyptic. The area has been under siege for almost a month, denied basic aid and life-saving supplies, while bombing and other attacks continue. In the past few days alone, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands have been forcibly displaced again.
Hospitals have been almost completely cut off from supplies and have come under attack, killing patients, destroying vital equipment and cutting off life-saving services. Healthcare workers and patients were detained. Fighting also reportedly took place inside hospitals.
Dozens of schools that served as shelters were bombed or forcibly evacuated. The tents where exiled families were located were shelled, and people were burned alive.
Rescue teams were deliberately attacked and thwarted in their attempts to rescue people buried under the rubble of their homes.
The needs of women and girls are huge and growing every day. We have lost touch with those we support and those who provide vital life-saving services for sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence.
We also received reports of civilians being targeted as they tried to seek safety, and of men and boys being arrested and taken to unknown locations for detention.
Livestock also die, crops are destroyed, trees are burned to the ground, and the infrastructure of agri-food systems is decimated.
The entire Palestinian population in northern Gaza is in imminent danger of death from disease, starvation and violence.
Humanitarian aid cannot keep up with the scale of need due to access restrictions. Basic life-saving goods are not available. Aid workers are not safe to do their work and are blocked by Israeli forces and insecurity from reaching people in need.
In a further blow to the humanitarian response, a polio vaccination campaign has been delayed due to the fighting, putting the lives of children in the region at risk.
And this week, the Israeli parliament passed a bill that would ban UNRWA and revoke its privileges and immunities. If implemented, such measures would be a disaster for the humanitarian response in Gaza, diametrically opposed to the United Nations Charter, with potentially dire effects on the human rights of millions of Palestinians dependent on UNRWA assistance, and in violation of Israel's obligations under international law.
Let's be very clear: there is no alternative to UNRWA.
The blatant disregard for basic humanity and the laws of war must stop.
International humanitarian law, including the rules of distinction, proportionality and precautionary measures, must be respected. Obligations under IHL do not depend on reciprocity. No breach by one party relieves the other of its legal obligations.
Attacks on civilians and what remains of civilian infrastructure in Gaza must stop.
Humanitarian aid must be facilitated and we call on all parties to ensure unimpeded access to affected people. In addition, commercial goods must be allowed to enter Gaza.
The wounded and sick must receive the necessary care. Medical staff and hospitals must be spared. Hospitals must not be turned into battlefields.
Illegally detained Palestinians must be released.
Israel must comply with interim orders and decisions of the International Court of Justice.
Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups must immediately and unconditionally release the hostages and must comply with international humanitarian law.
Member States must use their influence to ensure respect for international law. This includes denying arms transfers where there is a clear risk that such arms will be used in violation of international law.
The entire region is on the brink of a precipice. An immediate cessation of hostilities and a permanent, unconditional truce are long overdue.
Signatories:
- Ms Joyce Msuya, Acting Emergency Coordinator and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA)
- mrs. Nimo Hassan, MBE, Chair of the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA)
- Jamie Munn, Executive Director, International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA)
- Ms. Amy E. Pope, Director General, International Organization for Migration (IOM)
- Mr. Volker Türk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR)
- mrs. Abby Maxman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Oxfam
- Paula Gaviria Betancur, United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons (SR on displaced HR)
- Mr Achim Steiner, Administrator, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
- Ms Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director, United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat)
- Mr. Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)
- dr. Natalia Kanem, Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)
- Ms. Catherine Russell, Executive Director, UN Children's Fund (UNICEF)
- Ms. Sima Bahous, Deputy Secretary General and Executive Director, UN Women
- Mrs. Cindy McCain, Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP)
- dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/01-11-2024-statement-by-principals-of-the-inter-agency-standing-committee—stop-the-assault-on-palestinians-in-gaza-and-on-those-trying-to-help-them
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A 3.2 magnitude earthquake southeast of Lovelock
- PTI worker seeks FIR against Maryam Nawaz for alleged death threat against Imran Khan
- Ugo Humbert through to the Paris final on home soil | ATP tour
- On the shelves: here are some books that might interest you – Lifestyle News
- What is at stake for Russian Putin in the American elections? | US Election News 2024
- Iowa high school football playoffs quarterfinal round matchups
- DJT Stock Crash Wipes $2.4 Billion From Donald Trump's Wealth
- PM Modi transformed ties with key partners into..
- Green levy on UK electricity bills set to rise by more than a fifth
- Police recover PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan's lawyer Intizar Panjutha from Attock
- RK meets Jokowi, Pramono chooses to focus on meeting with Jakarta community
- Best rebet promo code today