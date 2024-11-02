New Zealand's iconic rugby stadium becomes a theme park after a devastating earthquake forces the 38,620-seat stadium to be abandoned





A stadium once feared by the British and Irish Lions has been transformed into a theme park after a deadly earthquake left it abandoned.

The turnstiles at Lancaster Park in Christchurch, New Zealand were closed forever after the devastating earthquake of February 22, 2011.

9

Lancaster Park was closed after the devastating earthquake in 2011

9

The structure was finally demolished in 2019

9

Local residents were left heartbroken after Lancaster Park was removed piece by piece

9

This is what the site looks like now

The earthquake claimed 185 lives that day.

The famous stadium was closed permanently due to damage, before it was eventually demolished in 2019.

It has since been converted into a public recreational park with community sports facilities, and reopened in June 2022.

Lancaster Park was home to the Crusaders rugby union team and also hosted Canterbury cricket matches for over 100 years.

But the 38,628-seat stadium was forced to close after the quake lifted concrete piles under the stands and dropped them at the wrong angle.

The dark gray syrup from the liquefaction that seeped through the surface eliminated any hope of the place returning to its former glory.

Liquefaction is a process that occurs when sediments lose their strength during an earthquake and behave like fluids.

But the Crusaders' fortunes changed when plans to build a new indoor stadium in Christchurch were announced.

9

Lancaster Park once hosted international rugby and cricket matches

9

It has now been converted into a parkCredit: Christchurch City Council

Free football bets and sign up offers

The £315 million Te Kaha Stadium, which translates to 'One New Zealand', is not in the same location as Lancaster Park – but 1.5 miles away.

But Google Maps says it's just a five minute drive.

All Blacks legend Zinzan Brook performed a rousing haka in a Norwich pub

Rob Penny admits it is “touching” to see new ground being built in Christchurch city centre, more than a decade after devastating earthquakes.

“It has torn apart everyone's lives here,” the new Crusaders manager said.

“We couldn't use the pitch after that and we ended up using Rugby Park and that was a great place in the short term and then moving to where the boys are now (Apollo Projects Stadium).

“It's a little emotional really because it's something the city has been screaming for for a long time.”

Penny was Canterbury's coach when the first 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck during the early hours of September 4, 2010.

9

The new Te Kaha Stadium will open in 2026

9

It translates to “One New Zealand” stadium.

Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the following year.

The final panels for the new Te Kaha Stadium will be installed in the North Stand around mid-2025.

Crusaders chief executive Colin Mansbridge said he was confident the 25,000-seat building would open in April 2026.

Crusaders membership holders for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons will automatically join the priority waiting list to secure a coveted seat at Te Kaha.

Mansbridge added: “People have been very excited about Te Kaha’s arrival.

“It's an opportunity for them to get first place.”

9

The stadium was previously closed the day after the earthquake

The city's general manager of infrastructure, Brent Smith, says the third phase of works is “the final piece of the puzzle”.

Lancaster Park was scheduled to host five pool matches and two quarter-finals in the 2011 Rugby World Cup, which the All-Blacks won.

But the city of Christchurch lost its rights to host the seven World Cup matches in September 2011, because the city was so damaged that it was unable to host the matches.

Lancaster Park (also known as AMI Stadium and Jade Stadium) was far from the only venue affected.

QEII Park, which hosted the 1974 Commonwealth Games, was also damaged beyond repair and demolition began in 2012.

Christchurch has gone more than a decade without an international quality pitch.

Lancaster Park previously hosted 48 All Blacks test matches from 1913 to 2010.

The Lions were beaten 13-10 in their first appearance there in 1930, and lost 13-10 in their last loss in 2005.

The first and last international matches were played at Lancaster Park

First Rugby Test: NZ 5, Australia, 16 November 1913

Last Test: NZ 20, Australia, 10 January 2010

First cricket test: New Zealand v England, 1930. England won by 8 wickets

Last Test: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2006. New Zealand won by 5 wickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/12802355/lancaster-parkte-kaha-new-zealand-rugby/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos