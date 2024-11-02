Earthquake in Jharkhand: Earthquake in Jharkhand, shakes ground in Chakradharpur and Jamshedpur; Tremors were felt in many places





The earthquake was felt in Jharkhand. The ground is shaking in Chakradharpur and Jamshedpur. Residents felt the earthquakes in many places in these two areas. Residents of Jamshedpur felt the tremors of the earthquake at 9.12 am. However, no additional information has been received in this regard yet. It is reported that an earthquake measuring 4.3 degrees was felt in Khorasan.

Jagran Team, Chakradharpur/Jamshedpur/Seraikela. Earthquakes were felt in many places in Jharkhand. The tremors of the earthquake were felt in the Seraikela-Kharsavan area at 9.20 am on Saturday.

As soon as the shock came, panic spread among the people. People started coming out of their homes. Its intensity was estimated at 4.3 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter is said to be 13 km from Khorasan. Lalit Chaudhary said he was sitting at home when the shaking suddenly started. The noise started coming from the utensils in the house. The earthquake lasted only about 10 to 11 seconds and caused panic among people.

Most people couldn't understand what was suddenly happening. Before people could understand anything, the earthquake came and then went. The whole earth was shaking. People sleeping in beds and sitting on chairs also suddenly started shaking. Tremors felt in Jamshedpur: Strong seismic tremors were felt in the entire Kolhan including Jamshedpur. He felt the shock at around 9.19am. Because of this earthquake, people felt afraid and left their homes.

According to the information received so far, tremors of magnitude 4.3 were also recorded here. Apart from this, the tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Adityapur and the epicenter was close to Chakradharpur. It is said that it is about 13 kilometers away from Khorasan. Within a few seconds the entire ground shook. People came out of their homes. There was a noise within a few seconds. Note – This news is updated based on inputs Also Read -Earthquake in Maharashtra: Earthquake tremors felt in Hingoli, Maharashtra, with a magnitude of 4.5, All important news for your city, now on your phone. Download the most trusted companion for local news – Jagran Local App.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagran.com/jharkhand/ranchi-earthquake-in-jharkhand-earth-shook-in-chakradharpur-and-jamshedpur-tremors-felt-in-many-places-23824929.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos