Amnesty International's prediction of a 30-day Istanbul earthquake is sparking controversy among experts





Cemil Emre Yavaş, a Turkish researcher based at Georgia Southern University in the US, led a team that developed an artificial intelligence algorithm designed to predict earthquakes with remarkable accuracy.

According to Yavaş, the system has shown a 91.65% prediction success rate for potential seismic events in Istanbul, and provides forecasts up to 30 days ahead. This announcement sparked debate about the role of artificial intelligence in earthquake prediction and the consequences of early prediction.

Experts question AI earthquake predictions: 'We can't yet predict earthquakes'

However, some experts urge caution. Professor Naci Gurur, a seismologist who has long studied seismic events in Türkiye, warns against relying on these predictions.

“In order to claim that we are truly predicting earthquakes, we will need specific answers about the timing, location, magnitude and duration of their occurrence,” he explained, highlighting the four main criteria that must be met. He pointed out, “Until now we have not been able to answer all these questions.” “Until now, this is simply not possible.”

A photo taken on February 22, 2024 shows the logo of the artificial intelligence chat application on a smartphone screen in the city of Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. (Photo by Kirill Kudryatsev/AFP) “Forecasting and warning can be as harmful as the earthquake itself.”

Guror expressed concerns about the potential impact of early or incorrect forecasts, saying: “Saying ‘we predicted this’ could be as dangerous as the earthquake itself.” He said such announcements could lead to mass anxiety, mobilize local and national resources, and cause unrest for millions.

“Evacuating areas and restructuring people’s lives – these are not simple tasks. If inaccurate forecasts start to spread, public health could be at great risk,” he said.

He stressed that if countries want to implement predictive systems, they will need strong technological support and regulatory frameworks in place.

Historical precedents and risks of false security

Juror pointed to an example from China, where earthquake prediction has led to success but also to tragic consequences. The 1975 Haicheng earthquake was described as the only earthquake that was accurately predicted three days in advance.

Although 90,000 people were evacuated, preventing an estimated 150,000 deaths, another earthquake just 18 months later led to disaster. He said: “No one expected this earthquake, and misplaced confidence claimed the lives of 242,000 people.”

Predictive limits: what is possible and what is not possible in earthquake prediction

Another respected geologist, Professor Ovgun Ahmet Ercan, expressed his concerns, stressing that partial predictions do not necessarily protect lives or property.

“Knowing the approximate time of an earthquake can be useful, but claiming certainty is a different matter,” he said.

Ercan questioned the reliability of the algorithm, pointing to unanswered questions: “Where did they get their data? What parameters did they use? What was the margin of error?”

He highlighted the challenge of accurately predicting the location, time and magnitude of an earthquake – criteria that no existing technology can yet meet.

