A child earthquake survivor wins a gold medal in a multi-discipline sport





Bayezid Şenbuk – Istanbul

A 13-year-old boy who survived last year's devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey, claiming the life of his father and one of his legs, did not let the tragedy deter his ambitions and excelled in a versatile sporting career just one year later.

Mehmet Mustafa Erkol and his mother, Guldan Erkol, made their way from the southern city of Hatay to Istanbul in search of a new beginning after the devastation caused by the earthquakes.

After undergoing successful treatment in the big city after losing his right leg, Mustafa Erkol chose to exercise as a way to boost his mental health.

He began his sporting journey with swimming, then discovered triathlon, which combines running, cycling and swimming in an exciting multi-disciplinary activity.

Months later, the young athlete participated in a triathlon competition, which included a 400-meter swim, 8-kilometer cycling, and 2,400-meter running tracks.

He finished the race in just 47 minutes, winning the gold medal in his first competition in this distinctive and difficult branch.

Mustafa Erkol is currently pursuing his sports career and preparing for the high school entrance exam simultaneously, and dreams of opening his own restaurant once he concludes his sports journey in the future.

“My training does not interfere with my studies. I aspire to study gastronomy. I have knives, utensils and an apron with my name on it.”

His mother indicated that they considered returning to their hometown after her son's treatment, but ultimately decided not to return when his coach emphasized the child's exceptional talent and potential for success in triathlon.

His mother said: “During all of this, my son continued his swimming training and participated in competitions as well. In those competitions, he won five gold medals, 21 silver medals, and three bronze medals.”

She stressed that these wonderful achievements encouraged her son to approach life with increasing confidence.

“He was on the verge of complete despair until he realized his potential. I found a way to make up for what I lost through sport,” our therapist told us.

