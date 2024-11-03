A swarm of earthquakes has been detected around an underwater volcano near Hawaii





Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, began erupting on November 27, after remaining quiet for nearly 40 years.

HONOLULU, Hawaii – Seismologists believe a recent spike in seismic activity off the coast of Hawaii's Big Island is likely related to the movement of magma beneath an underwater volcano, but even if an eruption were imminent, it would not result in major impacts on the archipelago. .

The USGS says it has detected dozens of earthquakes around Camahuacanaloa, with at least two quakes measuring more than 4.0.

The underwater volcano is located about 30 miles southeast of the Big Island, far enough away that the earthquake swarm was rarely felt.

The agency says that previous swarms around the volcano led to thousands of earthquakes, but did not result in an eruption that affected the islands.

“High seismicity continues at Kamahuakanaloa, but is not expected to affect other volcanoes or any infrastructure on Hawaii Island. The source of the earthquakes is difficult to determine at this time, but may be related to the movement of magma beneath Kamahuakanaloa. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported that previous swarms Related to possible eruptions at the volcano, thousands of earthquakes occur over days to weeks.

Map of recent earthquakes around Hawaii

(USGS/Fox Weather)

Watch: Kilauea volcano eruption in Hawaii shows the raw power of Mother Nature

The name “Kamaʻehuakanaloa” was changed in 2021 from “Lōʻihi” by the Hawaiian Board on Geographic Names in an effort to preserve the indigenous Hawaiian language and traditions.

The name roughly translates to “child of the deep ocean,” reflecting the mountain's status off the coast of Hawaii.

Kamaʻehuakanaloa is a shield volcano similar to the more famous mountains Kīlauea and Mauna Loa on the Big Island.

The underwater volcano rises about 10,200 feet above the ocean floor, but even at its highest peak, it is still several thousand feet below the ocean's surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The volcano's last known eruption occurred in 1996, and only a handful of eruptions have occurred in the past 150 years.

4 classic types of volcanoes

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said it was monitoring the situation closely but had not issued any increased alerts.

Kilauea is currently the islands' most active volcano, with steam occasionally rising from a lava flow field, but the observatory says the mountain is not actively erupting.

FOX Weather meteorologist Ian Oliver breaks down supervolcanoes and the devastating effects their eruptions can have.

