Today's earthquake: A 3.4 magnitude tremor hits Kutch in Gujarat; No deaths or property damage





Today's Earthquake: An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was felt in Gujarat's Kutch district early today (November 3), according to the Institute of Seismic Research (ISR).

The Gandhinagar-based institute said that the earthquake was recorded at 3:58 am today, and its epicenter was located 53 km northeast of Lakhpat. Officials added that no injuries or property losses were reported in the area due to seismic activity.

Gujarat is an earthquake-prone area

Gujarat is a “high risk” area prone to earthquakes. The agency report said that a 3.7 magnitude earthquake was also recorded in Amreli district in the state's Saurashtra region last week on October 27, according to ISR data.

The report stated that the state of Gujarat has been hit by nine major earthquakes over the past 200 years, according to information from the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. She added that in 2001, the devastating Kutch earthquake was the third largest earthquake in India and the second most destructive earthquake in the last 200 years.

On January 26, 2001, a 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck Gujarat, with its epicenter near Bhachao in Kutch. It affected the entire state and left around 13,800 people dead and 1.67 lakh injured, according to GSDMA data.

Latest earthquake incidents

On October 22, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck Nanded district in Maharashtra at 06.52 am. Before that, on October 13, two earthquakes were felt across India – one in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district and the other in Assam's Udalguri.

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Chenab Valley in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir at 6.14 am on October 13, according to the National Statistics Authority. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 4 km, and was located at the coordinates: Lat, Long 32.95, 75.83.

Later in the day, another 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the north-central part of Assam, an official bulletin said. The epicenter of the earthquake was located about 105 km north of Guwahati and 48 km west of Tezpur, near the border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Over the past few weeks, earthquake incidents have increased in the region, and experts believe that the main reason behind the frequent earthquakes is the release of pressure.

