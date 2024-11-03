Earthquake swarm at Kamaihuakanaloa (Long) volcano, Hawaii





The Kamahuakanaloa Seamount, located about 35 kilometers (22 mi) southeast of the Big Island of Hawaii, entered a period of increased seismic activity at 04:00 UTC (18:00 GMT) on 1 November.

The swarm included more than 70 earthquakes as of 23:23 UTC on 2 November, with 32 events exceeding M2 and two events exceeding M4. The strongest event, the M4.3 earthquake, occurred at 22:05 UTC on 1 November at a depth of 5.8 km (3.6 mi) below sea level, or about 4.8 km (3 mi) below the volcano's summit. The USGS has so far received only one report from Hawaii Island about this event.

Although the exact cause of this activity remains uncertain, it may be related to the movement of magma within the volcano.

The last confirmed eruption at Kamaʻehuakanaloa, formerly known as Lōʻihi, occurred in 1996 (VEI 0). Previous seismic swarms related to potential eruptions at the volcano have included thousands upon thousands of earthquakes over days to weeks.

Despite the current increased seismic activity, HVO reports no expected impact on nearby volcanoes or infrastructure on Hawaii Island.

The volcano's location and depth below the ocean surface means that any eruptive activity will not pose a direct threat to the island's residents.

Earthquake swarm near Kamaihuakanaloa (Louihi) Volcano, Hawaii – November 1 – 3, 2024. Credit: TW/SAM, Google

Kamaʻehuakanaloa is the smallest volcano in the Hawaiian island chain. Its summit lies about 975 meters (3,199 ft) below sea level, and it has a distinctive structure that includes two major fault zones and a caldera with dimensions of 3 by 4 kilometers (1.8 by 2.5 mi).

Earthquakes indicate the presence of a magma system different from Kilauea's. During the 1996 eruption, a new crater formed at the summit, and lava flows erupted.

Scientists estimate that continued volcanic activity could eventually lead to the formation of a new island, although at this rate the process could take between 10,000 and 100,000 years.

The volcano alert level and aviation color code remain unspecified.

