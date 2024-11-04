How important are Chinese cars in Europe? “There's a complete earthquake coming.”





a job

TG speaks with former Fiat-Chrysler Europe boss and now BYD advisor Alfredo Altavilla about the rise of Chinese electric vehicles…

Published: November 4, 2024

How important is it for Chinese cars to arrive in Europe? “There's a full-fledged earthquake coming. The magnitude of the earthquake is not yet known.” And he must know. This is Alfredo Altavilla, who ran Fiat Chrysler in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He is now a senior advisor to BYD. So he looked at the industry from both the Western and Chinese perspective.

He basically retired after Fiat Chrysler. So first I ask him why he came back – surely he has no need for the money? Because it's interesting, he says.

Advertisement – Page continues below

“BYD's manufacturing and product development is unique. When I tried with Sergio Marchionne [the late FCA boss] To reduce the car development time there, it took us a lot of effort and money, and we were able to go from 33 months to 28 months. What a fantastic achievement: congratulations, gold medals everyone.

“But BYD is building a car from scratch in less than 18 months. That's unbelievable. The number of vehicles it will launch in the next 24 months seems unreal to an old turkey like me.”

TopGear.com asks how BYD employees do it. Are they taking more risks? Cut more corners? “I've never seen BYD's development process involve more risk. Maybe there's the attitude of working in high-tech environments. They're the largest single supplier of components to Apple. So they're used to coming up with innovation at a faster pace than any traditional manufacturer.”

But consumer electronics aren't as reliable as a car needs to be. “The tangible quality of BYD cars is at a level that a traditional manufacturer would have reached decades later. The designer of BYD cars is Wolfgang Egger. Wolfgang was with me, as a designer with me at Alfa. Without the badge, would you ever have said this is a Chinese car? ?

Advertisement – Page continues below

He says they simply work hard. “It's really 24/7. The attitude is 'nothing is impossible.' This also provides a lot of confidence for engineers to come up with new ideas.

In other ways, BYD is unique. “Basically, the strategy is to become a European manufacturer. This is very different from what a lot of other Chinese OEMs want to do. They want to assemble cars in Europe but remain Chinese. BYD wants to become a local manufacturer with local R&D and product management Domestic This avoids tariffs.

His job is to create an organization to do this, and sell cars. I suggest that if the company is so interesting, and so intimidating to existing European automakers, he should find hiring easy. He immediately responds: “Jesus, this has been the easiest task of my life.” I have hundreds of CVs coming in from every manufacturer, which tells you a lot, not just about people's willingness to accept a new challenge.

He points out that this also means they are afraid for their current jobs. “It tells you how they live within the existing European manufacturers.

Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Find your regular digest of news, reviews and offers in your inbox.

Get the latest news, reviews and exclusives, straight to your inbox.

“Ask yourself how MG achieved a 4 percent market share in two years, and how can BYD become one of the major players in Europe?”

He gives his eloquent answer. He says Germans in particular are frozen, thinking rather than acting. “They keep strategizing in their heads without any definitive answer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.topgear.com/car-news/business/how-significant-are-chinese-cars-europe-theres-a-complete-earthquake-coming The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos