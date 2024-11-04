A year later, survivors of the Rukum Pachem earthquake are still living in tin shacks





Kathmandu, November 4

It has been a year since Harka Boon of Athpiscot Municipality No. 14 in Rukum Pachem was left homeless after a devastating earthquake struck the area.

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake, whose epicenter was around Ramidanda in the Jajarkot district, occurred at 11:47 pm on November 3, 2023.

The disaster claimed more than 150 lives, injured nearly 400 people, and caused severe damage to buildings, infrastructure and essential services, primarily affecting Jajarkot, Rukum Paschim, Rukum Purba and Salyan districts.

The Boone family has already endured one winter and one monsoon in a tin shelter, and Harka fears they will face another harsh winter in the same conditions. After spending the first days under a tarpaulin tent after their home was destroyed, the family eventually moved into a tin shed.

He expressed his frustration, saying: “We spent a whole year in difficult conditions inside the tin warehouse. Winter has already set in, and the weather is getting colder. We are worried about how we will cope this time.”

Like Bonn, many quake-affected families are still living in makeshift tin shelters, longing for safe housing as winter approaches. After enduring the cold of last winter in tents and the summer in zinc huts, they still lack safe housing.

“We have not received timely assistance from the government to rebuild our homes. We are worried about the health of our children and the elderly. Last year was difficult, and we fear losing more lives this winter,” said Hiralal Pariyar of Sanibhari Rural. Municipality-4.

Despite government promises of support, reconstruction measures have yet to be implemented, even after a year. The authorities had pledged to provide a grant of 50,000 Nepalese rupees to each affected family to build a temporary shelter, but many earthquake survivors reported that they did not receive the full grant.

Although tarpaulins and temporary shelters were immediately provided, the complete reconstruction process has stalled, said Manoj Buddhathuki, chairman of Sanibheri Rural Municipality 4. He pointed to the federal government's delay in starting the reconstruction process as the main obstacle.

The field visit by the National Assembly's Public Policy and Delegated Legislation Committee highlighted conditions in the earthquake-hit areas and urged the government to speed up the reconstruction process and resettlement of affected families.

According to the District Administration Office, out of 34,989 registered beneficiaries, 32,996 families received the first installment to build temporary housing.

However, 2,002 families have not yet received their initial payment, and the second payment has been disbursed to only 16,000 families.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehimalayantimes.com/nepal/one-year-on-rukum-paschim-earthquake-survivors-remain-in-tin-sheds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos